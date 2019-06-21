Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader of Greensboro and his mother, Felicia, stop by for lunch this week with Spencer and Jeff. Grimsley alumnus D.J. is hosting his annual youth camp and community day tomorrow (June 22) at his high school alma mater's Jamieson Stadium. In this episode:
- 0:37 ... D.J. talks about his youth camp and community day
- 3:41 ... What it's like playing for the Houston Texans' loaded defense
- 10:10 ... D.J. Reflects on his time playing baseball at Grimsley
- 18:04 ... Greensboro starting to become an NFL hotbed
- 24:00 ... Lunch from CoreLife in Greensboro