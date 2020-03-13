GREENSBORO — The NCAA canceled all its championships for the rest of the 2019-20 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But it’s up to individual schools and leagues to figure out the rest of their sports years. And the situation at Greensboro’s colleges remains fluid, varying from school to school.
As of Friday afternoon …
N.C. A&T
The Aggies are still holding spring practices, even though the MEAC has suspended all spring sports competitions through the end of the semester.
“Presently, school is still in session,” A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said. “So, as of today, practices are going on as normal. When school goes to a preferred long-distance education model, which will happen early next week, then practice will become voluntary. Some kids will go home because their parents are going to tell them, ‘I need you to come home.’ And we would not expect them to be here.
“But some of the other young men and young women will stay in their residence halls or apartments, doing all their classes online. For them, practice is going to be a nice break, a good opportunity to get out and exercise and socialize, see their friends and sweat a little bit.”
All that could change in an instant, Hilton said.
“If we get to a place where the university closes down, the UNC systems says, ‘We’re shutting it down’ for a week or 10 days or two weeks, obviously sports practices are done.”
UNCG
Practices continue for the Spartans’ teams, for now.
“Every institution has a different set of circumstances,” UNCG athletics director Kim Record said. “For example, a number of schools are on spring break and are extending spring break. At UNCG, we’ve already had our spring break last week. So our spring sports that are on campus can practice under normal NCAA rules.
“In-person classes are suspended next week while we get ready for the online learning portion. So if students choose to go home, well, they can go home. And that includes student-athletes. We’re not keeping them here just to practice. That wouldn’t be right.”
Spring practices for out-of-season sports (men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball) are suspended through March 30, as are all Southern Conference spring sports games.
“We’re trying to be flexible and be prudent,” Record said. “Health and safety comes first, but we also want to give student-athletes the opportunity to practice.”
Greensboro College
The Pride is done for the year.
“By unanimous vote of the Presidents’ Council, all USA South athletics activity is terminated effective this weekend,” Greensboro College President Lawrence Czarda wrote in a statement. “GC has no further games scheduled. Those still on calendars were already canceled.”
Guilford College
The Quakers were already on spring break when the NCAA ban happened, and that break has been extended through March 22. Then comes a week of “virtual learning” with online coursework. Guilford hopes to resume in-person classes March 30.
“Coaches were given the option of keeping students here to practice,” Guilford sports information director David Walters said, “but … our larger team sports (baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse) indicated their students will be going home.”
If athletes work out, it will be on an individual basis.
“They may get out and do some drills together,” Walters said, “but we have no competition right now. And from a liability standpoint, it just makes good sense for kids to get back home and be with family.”
If the ODAC returns to competition, scheduling will be a headache. Individual schools within the league have announced different policies. For instance, Washington & Lee has opted for no sports until April 18, while Hollins has set an April 11 date.
“If things do resume, the institutions will be playing for conference honors and individual recognitions,” Walters said. “Because there are no national championships. Technically, if you win the conference there’s an automatic bid, but it’s a bid to nowhere. You get an ODAC plaque and bragging rights.”
