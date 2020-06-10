The NC Department of Health and Human Services filed a temporary restraining order in Alamance County Court to force Ace Speedway to comply with state orders to shut down.
Ace Speedway missed the deadline on Tuesday afternoon to revamp its guidelines for holding races at its track near Elon.
The track’s owners, Robert Turner and his son, Jason, were told by Gov. Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human services they would need new guidelines to be able to race on Saturday. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the DHHS, said there was no update provided by the Turners.
“We haven’t been notified that they’ve been closing so that will escalate to some additional legal steps we take in court,” Cohen said in a news conference Wednesday. “And I believe there will be a hearing on that tomorrow. So we will let the lawyers take that from there.”
The speedway has defied the Governor’s orders on mass gatherings at a public event for the last three weekends. More than 2,000 fans were there Saturday. On May 23, in the season’s opening races, more than 4,000 were there at the track.
On Monday, Cooper called the decision to race a “reckless decision” and on Tuesday ordered the track to be closed down.
Cooper declared the venue an “imminent hazard,” and the DHHS issued an order declaring the track an "acute threat to North Carolinians, which must not continue."
Ace Speedway posted an update on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
“Please stay tuned to our page for more updates as they become available,” the post read. “We are working diligently to prepare a statement. We will check back in with you all (on Thursday) as the situation continues to change.”
Phone messages to Robert and Jason Turner were not returned on Wednesday.
ACE
A spotter takes a break between races at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
web ace speedway 053020
Fans stand wait in line for the concession stand at Ace Speedway.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
Fans stand for the National Anthem at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
Pro Modified racer Tim Brown zooms down the back stretch at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
Fans stand wait in line for the concession stand at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
Harry Kutchei attends a lot of races at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
Fans stand for the National Anthem at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
Brian Long of High Point has his temperture checked before he is allowed to enter Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
A sign a the entrance gives fans the rules for Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
Fans pack the stands at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
Pro Modified racer Tim Brown goes into turn one at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
T.L. Mann checks the temperature of people before their enter Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
People stand for the National Anthem at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE
Dylan Henderson has his temperature checked before going in Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACE Speedway opening night web 052320
Dan Green of Winston-Salem, with daughter Emily, 10, raises his hat at the end of the national anthem on opening night at Ace Speedway in Alamance County.
Walt Unks/Lee Newspapers
ACE Speedway opening night
Tim Brown leads the field mid-race in the Pro Modified Race on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Race fans bow their heads in prayer on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
A race fan wears a "Straight Outta Quarantine" shirt in the stands on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Bowman Gray drivers Burt Myers (right) and Tim Brown talk in the pits before the race on the opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Patrons look for a seat on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Patrons look for a seat on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Hundreds of race fans line up on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Many are regulars at Bowman Gray but came to ACE since Bowman Gray has not opened because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Tim Brown celebrates his win in the Pro Modified Race on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Brown would normally be racing at Bowman Gray but they have not opened because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Tim Brown takes the checkered flag in the Pro Modified Race on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Brown would normally be racing at Bowman Gray but they have not opened because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Fans wait in line for refreshments on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Burt Myers, a regular driver at Bowman Gray, listens during the drivers meeting on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Nick Todd of Alamance holds his son, Jaxson, 9 months, as they watch qualifying on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Zack Craven holds his son, Colton, 10 months, as they watch qualifying on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Bowman Gray race fans Chris Shepherd (from left) Rebecca Craver, Sheila Reinger and Scott Reinger of Kernersville wait for the action to begin on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Because Bowman Gray is not opening due to the state's COVID-19 restrictions, the four chose to go to ACE Speedway.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Bowman Gray driver Justin Taylor, his wife Tiffany and friend Heather Branch watch the Pro Modified race on the opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
William Goins of High Point waves a green flag at the start of racing on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020. William and his mom Lara are regulars at Bowman Gray but came to ACE since Bowman Gray has not opened because of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Drivers gather for the drivers' meeting about two hours before the first race on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
A race fan holds a patriotic themed had while waiting in line for food on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Several race cars had Trump 2020 messages on them on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
James Civali takes the checkered flag on the second Pro Modified race on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Fans watch a race from the top of the stands on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Ty Gibbs, grandson of Joe Gibbs, holds the trophy after winning the Late Model Stocks race on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Fans react to an incident on the closing laps of the Mini Stocks race on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Pro Modified drivers race on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Race fans watch the modified race from behind the chain-link fence in Turn 1 on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Fans watch the modified race from Turn 1 on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
ACE Speedway opening night
Fans watch a race from the grandstands on opening night at ACE Speedway, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
