Reaction on Twitter to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash today in California:
Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas. https://t.co/Y4KZJXrObL— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020
We can confirm that Kobe Bryant passed away today from the causes of a helicopter accident.— Los Angeles Lakers (@LakersLosAngel) January 26, 2020
The entire Los Angeles Lakers family wishes to support their family and friends.
RIP KOBE 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdqwpAFoGY
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI— Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
A powerful moment in honor of Kobe.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020
After the Grizzlies took a 24-second violation to begin the game, the Suns took an 8-second violation. Devin Booker was moved to tears. pic.twitter.com/YikW0sY4rr
Both the @Raptors and the @spurs ran out the 24-second shot clock on their first possession of the game in honour of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/JhD8XVUGFo— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe @kobebryant 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
After passing him on the career scoring list, LeBron James reflected on Kobe Bryant and his impact 👑 🐍— USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) January 26, 2020
🎥: @espn pic.twitter.com/kgfVrc2MVW
This was just a few weeks ago. Life is short, tell someone you love them today #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/abJBHd9Ql7— Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) January 26, 2020
Celtics’ Brad Stevens on Lakers’ Kobe Bryant: “His dad recruited my best friend in high school. Kobe was playing open gym. My best friend came back and said, ‘I just played with the best 16-year-old I ever saw.’ He was right.” pic.twitter.com/HjS6CLNIOx— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 26, 2020
Strength and courage to the current and former @WNBA @NBA sisters and brothers today, losing one of the most inspiring and motivating players to grace the court. #kobebryant #sickrightnow pic.twitter.com/0KjKKs5zRg— Chasity Melvin (@chasitymelvin) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
😭😭Rest easy Kobe 🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/n0Pq7O3lFu— Torry Holt (@BigGame81) January 26, 2020
Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today. Praying for him and his family. 🙏— Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 26, 2020
.@KingJames wrote "Mamba 4 Life" on his shoes as he has a chance to pass @kobebryant for third on the all-time scoring list 🐍 pic.twitter.com/9n6afaaXBR— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
RIP to one of the greatest players, people and fathers I’ve ever had the opportunity to play against and know. You helped elevate the game to new heights and motivated millions.— Danny Manning (@CoachDManning) January 26, 2020
Kobe, you will be missed. Much love ✊🏾#MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/LBNrPll21Y
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Prayers for his family and those that loved him.— Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) January 26, 2020
I’m hurt. @kobebryant 🙏🏽— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) January 26, 2020
