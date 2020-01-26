Among the highlights of Kobe Bryant’s career.
NBA
Five NBA championships
2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010
MVP
2008
NBA Finals MVP
2009, 2010
All-Star Games
1998 and 2000-16 (MVP four times)
All-NBA first team
11 times (2002–2004, 2006–2013)
All-Defensive first team
Nine times (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)
NBA scoring champion
2006, 2007
81 points
vs. Toronto, 2006 (second-highest total in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 100 in 1962)
Career rankings
Points
No. 4: 33,583
Games played
No. 11: 1,345
Field goals made
No. 5: 11,697
Three-point shots made
No. 11: 1,821
Free throws made
No. 3: 8,368
50-point games
No. 3: 24
Points in playoffs
No. 3: 5,640
Also
Academy Award
Animated short film, 2018
Olympic gold medalist
2008, 2012
Naismith High School Player of the Year
1996
– ASSOCIATED PRESS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.