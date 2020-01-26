Obit-Bryant Basketball

Kobe Bryant with the NBA championship and Finals MVP trophies in June 2009.

 David J. Phillip/AP

Among the highlights of Kobe Bryant’s career.

NBA

Five NBA championships

2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010

MVP

2008

NBA Finals MVP

2009, 2010

All-Star Games

1998 and 2000-16 (MVP four times)

All-NBA first team

11 times (2002–2004, 2006–2013)

All-Defensive first team

Nine times (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)

NBA scoring champion

2006, 2007

81 points

vs. Toronto, 2006 (second-highest total in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 100 in 1962)

Career rankings

Points

No. 4: 33,583

Games played

No. 11: 1,345

Field goals made

No. 5: 11,697

Three-point shots made

No. 11: 1,821

Free throws made

No. 3: 8,368

50-point games

No. 3: 24

Points in playoffs

No. 3: 5,640

Also

Academy Award

Animated short film, 2018

Olympic gold medalist

2008, 2012

Naismith High School Player of the Year

1996

– ASSOCIATED PRESS

