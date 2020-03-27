Whit Merrifield would have rather been playing baseball on Thursday.
The current Kansas City Royal and Davie County High School alumnus said as much on what should have been Opening Day for Major League Baseball.
Instead the 31-year-old second baseman/outfielder was hanging around the Triad, where he lives outside of the season. Baseball's spring training was interrupted two weeks ago, and the start of the season has been pushed back because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
“I tell people all the time when they – especially last year, when I played 162 games – asked if I need an off day, would I like to take an off day, and my response is always ‘it took me so long to get to the big leagues, I want to play in every single game,’” Merrifield said in a phone interview. “So I obviously don’t want to miss any games for reasons that are out of my control.”
And it’s understandable for Merrifield, who went from 2010 College World Series hero for national champ South Carolina to a minor leaguer who climbed slowly through the ranks until finally breaking through in 2016 and staying there in 2017.
The last two years, he has been a bright spot for a Kansas City team that has lost at least 100 games in both. Merrifield led MLB in hits in 2018 (192) and 2019 (206). He had 45 stolen bases in the former, playing in 158 games. And in the latter, he was one of five major leaguers to appear in every game while registered a league-high in at-bats (681) and triples (10).
Merrifield earned all-star recognition in 2019, hitting .302/.348/.463. He said he wasn’t concerned as much about losing that groove as he was losing chances to play.
“The worry was you only have a certain amount of time to play this game, and I don’t want to lose any of those days,” Merrifield said. “It’s just kind of a bummer to be in the big leagues and kind of establish yourself and playing well and feeling good about the team that we had going into this year.
“For someone to say there’s a chance that we can lose some games and, worst-case scenario, the whole season, is really just not a good feeling.”
Merrifield is stuck waiting, like every other member of MLB’s 30 organizations, to see when the league schedule might rekindle. He pointed out that most of the sports news has been bad, but found a little hope in the recent comments of Mark Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
Cuban said he hoped the NBA could get closer to a normal schedule by mid-May, potentially playing games without fans. He later mentioned being more hopeful about playing in June than he was two weeks ago. All that, Cuban said, is contingent on guidance and opinions of medical leaders.
But until then, all Merrifield can do is work out around his home and keep himself busy until play can happen again.
“The fact that someone’s said that, that they feel we can turn a corner with this thing, is some positivity that I don’t feel like we’ve had in a while,” Merrifield said. “We’re hoping to get out there as quick as we can in any circumstance.
“If we have to go there and play without fans, so be it. We’re up for it.”
