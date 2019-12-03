GREENSBORO — UNCG’s 65-61 victory over Georgetown on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington came at a high cost.
Kaleb Hunter, the Spartans’ second-leading scorer this season at 12.8 points per game, injured his right ankle and will be lost for three to six weeks.
UNCG (6-2) hosts Kennesaw State (0-6) at on-campus Fleming Gym at 7 p.m. Wednesday in its first game without Hunter.
Hunter, a starter in all eight of The G’s games this season, had five points and a steal in 9 minutes against Georgetown before an awkward fall after a dunk attempt in the first half.
He stayed down on the court, clutching his right leg, after the fall. Spartans coach Wes Miller and UNCG trainer Tyler Congrove helped Hunter off the court. The player returned to the bench later wearing a protective walking boot on his right leg.
Hunter, a versatile 6-foot-4 sophomore guard/forward, was in the midst of a breakout season. He led the Spartans in scoring three times in the season’s first six games, and was second on the team in points and rebounds (5.6 per game).
“Kaleb has really taken a humongous step forward from freshman to sophomore year,” Miller said after UNCG’s victory over Appalachian State. “He’s become a guy who can really score the basketball. But if you watch him closely, he’s getting it by doing the little things. He runs the floor every possession. He goes to the backboard every possession. He’s our best cutter, and the ball seems to find him because he plays the right way. He’s improved his skill level — his shooting, his slashing — but he’s doing the little things, and he’s turning into a big-time guard in this league.”
Hunter played in all 36 of UNCG’s games last season, averaging 5.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 17 minutes per game off the bench.
He cracked the starting lineup this season and blossomed in his new role.
“I’ll tell you what,” Miller said, “he gives us a presence on the backboards that we haven’t had since Marvin Smith played that position. And he’s got a really good ability to score the ball, driving downhill. Kaleb’s got a really bright future as a good two-way player.”
A versatile scorer, Hunter was shooting a team-best 41.2 percent (7-for-17) from beyond the 3-point arc. But he was even more dangerous on drives to the basket. He leads The G with a 60.7 field-goal percentage, including 68.2 percent (30-for-44) on two-point attempts.
Hunter is also the best free-throw shooter among UNCG’s starters at 77.8 percent (21-for-27).
And now his season is on hold until likely January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.