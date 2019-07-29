BERMUDA RUN – John Lyras, a 22 year old amateur from Australia, hasn’t had much luck over the last three months in the United States competing in various tournaments.
That all changed on Monday in the Wyndham Championship qualifying tournament were four spots were available to complete this week’s 156-player field. Lyras was staring at a four foot par putt on the first playoff hole at Bermuda Run Country Club and he knew one thing.
“I wasn’t going to leave it short so I just thought ‘what the heck, make it,’” said Lyras, who grew up playing cricket but changed over to golf about five years ago. “Now I’m playing in my first PGA Tour event, which is kind of crazy.”
Lyras shot a 4 under 67 on the par-71 layout and was tied with Andy Pope, a 35-year-old veteran, and Zach Seabolt of Raleigh. The three had to playoff for the two spots left and after Seabolt bogeyed it was Lyras who made the par putt to end the playoff.
Winning medalist honors was Paul Peterson, a 31 year old who lives in Sea Island, Ga. and will be playing in his first PGA Tour tournament in the United States. Peterson shot a 6 under 65 and Carter Page, a 24 year old graduate of N.C. State, shot a 66 to finish second. The four qualifiers will play at Sedgefield Country Club this week with the first round on Thursday of the final PGA Tour regular-season tournament.
Lyras has a plan to turn professional later this year, and says he’ll remain an amateur this week. He was busy after his round as he called his parents in Australia so they can possible make the trip.
“I think my dad (Peter) will be coming so we’ll see,” said Lyras, who was staying with Bermuda Run Country Club members Barbara and Roger Bear since late last week.
Lyras, who also had to go through the pre-qualifying tournament, will stay in Greensboro for the rest of the week but his father will likely stay with the Bear family.
“He’s such a great kid so we’re happy for him,” Roger said after following Lyras around on Monday morning.
All four golfers who advanced will be making their debuts in the Wyndham Championship.
Page, who is from Waynesville, was one of the first golfers in the 47-player field to post a good round. His 66 was hopefully low enough but he would have to wait about three hours. His plan was to go to Jersey Mike’s nearby to get something to eat and come back to see if had made the field.
Once he returned and saw all the scores Page, a 2016 graduate of N.C. State who plays on the Mackenzie Tour, was in his first PGA Tour tournament.
“I played in the Footjoy Invitational (now called the Wyndham Invitational) back in the day there at Sedgefield Country Club so I know the course a little bit,” said Page, who lives in Jupiter, Fla. “I like the golf course a lot so I’m looking forward to it.”
Page says it means a lot to be in his home state and play in his first PGA Tour tournament.
“This is big,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll get some people to come out and watch me play because this is something since about 2010 that I've been working toward."
Peterson, who played golf at Oregon State, has status on tours in Asia, Europe and Japan and has played in one event before on the PGA Tour in Malaysia in 2017. This will be his first PGA Tour tournament in the United States.
“I made eight birdies and two bogeys today and I made a switch to one of my old putters that I started my career with and it worked pretty well,” Peterson said.
Pope, who is from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, played in the last two U.S. opens and has played on the Web.com Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour, for quite awhile but hasn't had full status for two years on that tour.
“This is huge getting in to the Wyndham,” Pope said. “A top 10 gets you into the Web.com (Korn Ferry Tour) finals and a win would be really special. I lost my (Korn Ferry Tour) status the last couple of years and I’ve been fighting to get it back.”
Pope is also well aware of what Arjun Atwal did in 2010 when Atwal had to Monday qualify into the tournament and then went on to win it.
“I know Arjun well and he’s in Orlando where I live now and I remind him of that all the time,” Pope said. “I know Sedefield is not a bombers course so that’s good for me because you really have to position your ball well out there. If we are all playing from the same spots in the fairways it gives me a good chance.”