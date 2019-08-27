US Open Tennis

John Isner is now 12-1 in first-round matches at the U.S. Open.

What

Greensboro native John Isner, the No. 14 seed and the world's No. 14 player, wins his first-round match at the U.S. Open.

Opponent

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez

Score

6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Key stats

29 aces, 55 winners for Isner. ... Isner needed just an hour and 58 minutes to win. ... The Page High School alumnus is 29-12 at the U.S. Open.

Up next

Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round on Thursday. Isner is 3-0 against Struff, who is ranked No. 37. The two met in the second round in 2014, and Isner beat Struff twice on indoor hardcourts in 2016.

