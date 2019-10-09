Greensboro native John Isner, winner of his first two matches at the ATP World Tour's Shanghai Masters, will meet Novak Djokovic in the third round on Thursday.
Isner defeated Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-3 today. Djokovic, who is No. 1 in the world, beat Dennis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3.
The Isner-Djokovic match is scheduled for about 2 a.m. EDT Thursday in Shanghai.
Djokovic is 9-2 during his career against Isner. That includes six straight wins dating to Isner's win at Cincinnati in 2013.
Djokovic is 48-8 in 2019 and won half of the Grand Slam championships: the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Isner, who missed time this season because of a foot injury, is 30-16 and won the Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I., on grass during the summer.
