GREENSBORO — Last season, John Isner’s pro tennis career took him to 20 tournaments in 19 cities in eight countries on four continents.
In the last 31 days he’s been to the grocery store. Once a week. Wearing protective gloves on each short trip.
This is life on the ATP Tour during the coronavirus pandemic.
And now, a board meeting Wednesday in London is expected to end with the cancellation of Wimbledon for the first time since 1945, the last year of World War II.
“That appears to be the case,” Isner said by phone from his Dallas home this afternoon. “I don’t know for sure, but that is the momentum right now. And where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. So, yeah, unfortunately it does appear that Wimbledon will be canceled. … As of right now, it appears there will be no tennis through Wimbledon at the very least. And that’s a very tough pill for us to swallow.”
Wimbledon’s scheduled dates are June 29 through July 12, three-plus months from now.
Isner, a Greensboro native who starred at Page High, turns 35 next month. He’s in his 14th pro season, ranked 21st in the world, but hasn’t played since losing a semifinal match to 22-year-old Taylor Fritz in Acapulco last day of February.
“I played my last tournament in Mexico,” he said, “and that seems like six months ago at least. It feels so long ago since I was playing there, finishing that tournament.”
Much has happened since then. The sports world has ground to a halt. No college basketball March Madness. No NBA. No MLB. No PGA.
As it turns out, Isner’s sport was at the forefront of confronting the COVID-19 threat.
“I like to think that tennis has been a leader,” Isner said. “Our big tournament in California was the first domino to fall among all these sports events that have canceled or postponed. Indian Wells canceled the day before it was officially supposed to start, the day before women’s qualifying. That was a Sunday night. I was home in Dallas, and my flight was the next morning at 8 o’clock. I found out at 7 p.m. that the tournament was canceled, and I haven’t left here since. It’s been long days, trying days. There seems like there hasn’t been much good news lately.”
There’s been odd news within tennis.
The French Open postponed its May tournament, moving the start date to Sept. 20.
If that happens — and that’s a very big “if” in these uncertain times — it would stack two tennis Grand Slams on top of one another. The Paris tournament would start seven days after the finals of the U.S. Open, scheduled for Aug. 24 through Sept. 13 in New York, a place hit hard by the outbreak.
The new dates at Roland Garros also conflict with the Laver Cup in Boston, a team event popular with the game’s top players.
“The French Open made that decision unilaterally,” Isner said. “They decided to put their tournament right after the U.S. Open, and that’s also during the Laver Cup event. So there’s all sorts of issues around that new date. We will ultimately see what comes of that. But, look, with everything that’s going on the world, this whole season is crazy. Tournaments are trying to find ways to play, and I see where they’re coming from. But I don’t know if it’s a realistic possibility. We’ll see.”
Isner paused a moment, mulling over the prospect of back-to-back Grand Slams.
“It would be super, super weird: unprecedented in our sport,” he said. “But this whole year has been unprecedented across all sports around the world. And let’s not lose sight that more important than anything in sports is what the world is going through.”
The reality is tennis faces more obstacles to a return to normalcy than, say, basketball or baseball.
“It’s definitely different for tennis than for a lot of other sports,” Isner said. “This is just my opinion, and I hope I’m wrong, but I feel like tennis might be one of the last sports to get going again just because it’s international. You have players from all over the world traveling into the same location to play for a week. It’s a tough spot for whoever is hosting whatever that first tournament is, whenever things get back under control. Countries and cities might have different rules and regulations or whatnot about who can enter and compete. It’s a big question mark for tennis right now, no doubt. Because our competitors are scattered all over the world.”
In the meantime, Isner’s world has shrunk to his Dallas neighborhood.
He’s staying home with his wife, Maddy, and their two young children, daughter Hunter Grace and son John Hobbs. He calls his parents in Greensboro daily, just to check in.
“We step outside to go on walks, but we maintain the social distance standards,” Isner said. “It’s weird. It seems like the world is going to crap, but at the same time it’s beautiful weather here in Dallas and everyone is just as nice as they were a couple months ago. But now it’s nice from a distance.
“That’s the world we’re all living in right now, just waiting for some good news to break and hopefully turn the corner on this.”
