Updates at 7:35 p.m. Saturday with additional information:
Greensboro native John Isner, after receiving attention from a trainer because of a foot injury, retired during his third-round match at the Australian Open today against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.
Wawrinka led 6-4, 4-1 when Isner was visited by a trainer at a changeover. Isner suffered an injury to his left foot, the same one in which he broke a bone during the Miami Open final on March 31, 2019, in a loss to Roger Federer.
Isner missed several weeks, but he returned at Wimbledon in early July and later that month won the Hall of Fame Open on grass at Newport, R.I.
The Page High School graduate, who lives in Dallas, said before the tournament that he would donate 25 percent of his winnings, meaning $30,712 out of $122,850 in U.S. dollars, to bushfire relief efforts in Australia. In addition, he pledged $100 per ace, and his 85 aces will mean $8,500 and a total donation of $39,212.
Isner was bidding to reach the round of 16 for the third time and equal his best Australian Open performance. This was his 12th Australian Open appearance and 46th Grand Slam overall.
