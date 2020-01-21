Greensboro native John Isner rallied from a set down to defeat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the first round of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.
The match was vintage Isner:
- 46 aces by the Page High School alumnus.
- 48 service games by the two players with no breaks.
- The match lasted three hours and 27 minutes, ending just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Melbourne.
- All four sets in tiebreakers, with the Dallas resident prevailing 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).
- 157 points won by each player.
Isner will face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, a 22-year-old who is ranked No. 208, in the second round Thursday in Melbourne, although the match schedule has not been announced. The morning session in Melbourne will begin at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday, with the night session starting at 3 a.m. EST Thursday.
Isner, who is ranked No. 19 in the world and is the top-ranked American, was a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2018 and won the longest match in tennis history in 2010, also at Wimbledon. But he had exited the Australian Open in the first round in 2018 and 2019 and in five of 11 previous appearances.
Isner, a two-time Winston-Salem Open winner, announced before the event that he would donate 25 percent of his prize money and $100 per ace to support those affected by the bushfires in Australia.
Isner will earn almost $88,000 in U.S. dollars for advancing to the second round, meaning a donation of about $22,000 plus $4,600 for his aces against Monteiro.
If you guys want to chip in, https://t.co/DJwPiG8ClG is just one place to donate to and it’s very easy. Hope everyone enjoys the @AustralianOpen!— John Isner (@JohnIsner) January 18, 2020
“It’s important that the players support this incredible country that has given us so much over the years,” Isner told ATPTour.com. “The ATP Tour and WTA Tour, as I said in my tweet, have come together in a big way to help raise money for this good cause. It’s a terrible tragedy. For me to just do a small part I think is important and I’m very happy to do it.
“We get paid well to play tennis in a beautiful place. So in my opinion this is the very least I can do.”
In November, the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill named its multidisciplinary clinic in honor of Karen Isner, his mother, a two-time cancer survivor and Greensboro resident who underwent her treatment at the facility. Isner also has announced the launch of the Isner Family Foundation to provide support to hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios joined forces with WTA stars at Rally for Relief last week in Melbourne, according to ATPTour.com, raising almost $5 million in Australian dollars ($3.4 million U.S.) for the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.
Individual contributions include Nadal and Federer combining for a $250,000 donation, Djokovic pledging $25,000 after recently matching $140,000 to the Novak Djokovic Foundation’s "Season of Giving" and Kyrgios guaranteeing $200 for every ace he hits during the Aussie summer.
Among other donations:
- Alexander Zverev will donate $10,000 for every match he wins, according to the Associated Press. If he wins the singles title, the seventh seed Zverev promises to donate all of his prize money. "If I win the Australian Open, I will be the happiest person on the planet," Zverev said, according to the AP. "The $4 million Australian will be in much better use in the hands that know what to do with it and know how to help others."
- John McEnroe told Kyrgios that he was proud of him after Kyrgios' win over Lorenzo Sonego and promised to donate $1,000 for every set Kyrgios wins, the AP reports. “I appreciate that,” Kyrgios told McEnroe. “I'm going to tear up again!”
