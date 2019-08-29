What
John Isner, a Greensboro native and the No. 14 seed and the world's No. 14 player, wins his second-round match at the U.S. Open.
Opponent
Jan-Lennard Struff
Score
6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5)
Key stats
Isner has won all six sets, taking this match in two hours and 12 minutes. ... The Page High School alumnus and Dallas resident has a two-match winning streak for the first time since he won four matches to win the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I., in July. ... Isner served 22 aces and lost only one service game.
Up next
No. 22 seed Marin Cilic meets Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in the second match of tonight's session inside Louis Armstrong Stadium, and the winner will play Isner on Saturday in the third round. Cilic beat Isner in their first five career meetings; Isner has won three of the last five. Stebe, who is ranked No. 256 in the world, has never played Isner.
