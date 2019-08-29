web isner 082919

John Isner defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the second round of the U.S. Open.

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/The Associated Press

What

John Isner, a Greensboro native and the No. 14 seed and the world's No. 14 player, wins his second-round match at the U.S. Open.

Opponent

Jan-Lennard Struff

Score

6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5)

Key stats

Isner has won all six sets, taking this match in two hours and 12 minutes. ... The Page High School alumnus and Dallas resident has a two-match winning streak for the first time since he won four matches to win the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I., in July. ... Isner served 22 aces and lost only one service game.

Up next

No. 22 seed Marin Cilic meets Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in the second match of tonight's session inside Louis Armstrong Stadium, and the winner will play Isner on Saturday in the third round. Cilic beat Isner in their first five career meetings; Isner has won three of the last five. Stebe, who is ranked No. 256 in the world, has never played Isner.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments