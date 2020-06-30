web swarm 063020

Joe Wolf, center, is greeted by Swarm team president Steve Swetoha, left, and Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak when Wolf was introduced as head coach in September 2018.

 News & Record

GREENSBORO — Joe Wolf, the second coach in the history of the NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm, will not return for a third season.

Mitch Kupchak, the parent club Charlotte Hornets' president of basketball operations and general manager, announced today that Wolf's contract will not be extended, according to a news release.

Wolf coached the team for two seasons. 

