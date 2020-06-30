GREENSBORO — Joe Wolf, the second coach in the history of the NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm, will not return for a third season.
Mitch Kupchak, the parent club Charlotte Hornets' president of basketball operations and general manager, announced today that Wolf's contract will not be extended, according to a news release.
Wolf coached the team for two seasons.
