UNCG sophomore Kaleb Hunter leaps to defend a shot attempt from Wofford's Tray Hollowell. Hunter scored eight of his team-high 21 points in overtime as the Spartans beat Wofford for the first time since 2018.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — This was a hurdle UNCG’s players needed to get over.

As good as the Spartans have been these last two seasons, they had still lost four games in a row to Wofford, the latest a 98-92 double-over hearbreaker back on Jan. 4 in Spartanburg, S.C.

And it was eating at them.

“They’re all nice wins,” UNCG senior center James Dickey said, “but this one is different, for sure. I’m glad we got that monkey off our back. We knew we’d lost four in a row to them. There wasn’t much to talk about, but we all knew. It was big for us to get this win, especially on our home floor, to give us momentum going into March.”

March is still nine days and three regular-season games away.

But this one, UNCG’s 83-79 overtime victory over Wofford at the Greensboro Coliseum, had the feel of March.

Kaleb Hunter and Isaiah Miller scored eight points apiece in overtime as the Spartans (12-3 SoCon, 22-6) pulled away. Hunter finished with 21 points and Miller 15 as The G won its fifth in a row, its 10th of 11.

It wasn’t easy. Wofford (8-7, 16-12) led for nearly 28 minutes in a game that featured 11 ties and nine lead-changes. The Terriers forced UNCG to play catch-up.

“Our effort was good in the first half even though we didn’t get great results,” Hunter said, “and Coach (Wes) Miller talked about sustaining the effort in the second half. We knew they were wearing down. Once it got to overtime, we knew it was over. We’ve worked so hard in practice to sustain our ability to just keep competing. That’s what happened in overtime.”

Hunter and fellow starter Kyrin Galloway both sat out the double-overtime loss last month with ankle injuries. On this night, they combined for 35 points and shot 13-for-15 from the foul line.

Both players got stronger as the game wore on, critical on a night UNCG was ragged offensively. The Spartans missed 12 of their first 17 shots of the second half, and they only forced overtime by defending the heck out of Wofford down the stretch, outscoring the Terriers 8-2 in the final 6:58 of regulation.

“One of our issues tonight was giving the ball back (on turnovers),” Wes Miller said. “Wofford’s not a team that forces a lot of turnovers, but we turned it over at a high rate, especially in the first 10 or 12 minutes of the game. We were a little sped up with the ball. Our effort and energy were phenomenal from the opening tip, but we were a little out of control. Look, it’s a big game and our guys knew we had lost four in a row to Wofford. They were almost a little too excited for this one.”

UNCG star Isaiah Miller, the league’s leading scorer, missed 11 of his first 13 shots.

But with the game on the line, the Spartans ran a play for him and he scored the tying basket on a driving reverse layup with 14.3 seconds left in regulation. Then he scored three of The G’s first four baskets in overtime.

“What we found out is that Isaiah is human like the rest of us,” Wes Miller said. “For the first 26 or 28 minutes of the game, he just wasn’t in sync. He didn’t play as good as we’ve become accustomed to seeing, offensively and defensively. But you know what? He’s a human being and he has off nights, too. What I was most proud of was he made a change. A lot of guys having tough nights will have a tough night all the way through. Isaiah was able to adjust, come back from it and play great down the stretch and in overtime.”

That, too, gave this game a postseason feel. When UNCG needed its top players to perform, they answered, beating a team that’s been a pain in their portside.

“It’s not really about X’s and O’s with Wofford,” said Dickey, who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. “They’re a really good team. They can shoot it. They execute their offense really well, and they have one of the highest offensive efficiency rates. They’re going to make shots. So it just comes down to effort. Keep fighting. Keep pushing. And hopefully you come out with a win.”

A win that felt like March.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

