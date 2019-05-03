GREENSBORO — In his spare time, he's still the best amateur golfer in North Carolina.
But at 40 and a new dad again, Greensboro’s Scott Harvey doesn’t have quite as much spare time as he used to.
The only man to win Carolinas Golf Association player of the year honors seven times (in a row, too) has cut way back on the amount golf tournaments he plays the last couple of years. He's content to spend more time closer to his home near Oak Ridge.
That makes what happened last weekend on the Florida coast all the more remarkable.
Harvey won the George L. Coleman Invitational at storied Seminole Country Club for the second time in the last three years.
It’s a big deal.
Because outside of the USGA’s U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship (which Harvey won in 2014), the Coleman is arguably the nation's best golf tournament for players 25 and older.
“That tournament has probably the strongest field in mid-amateur golf, and that includes the U.S. Mid-Am, really,” Harvey said. “A lot of really good players don't qualify for the U.S. Mid-Am, but they're here at this tournament by invitation. Seminole is one of the best golf courses in the world. It's slam up against the Atlantic Ocean, and it tests your game in every way. It's tough.”
Harvey started the final round with a bogey to fall five shots off the lead. Playing in the final group with leader Andres Schonbaum of Argentina, Harvey rallied to shoot a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory.
“I kept telling my caddie, ‘You know, I’ve just got a good feeling about today,’” Harvey said. “I feel good. My swing feels good. We’re just going to keep playing a see what happens.”
What happened was a remarkable back nine. Harvey made birdies on the 13th, 14th and 15th to close the gap to one.
“I finally put some pressure on him, which nobody had done all day,” Harvey said. “Those last three holes at Seminole, under those tournament conditions, are extremely difficult. We both parred No. 16, and then No. 17 is a par-3.”
It was there the tournament swung. Harvey hit first and stuck his shot 20 feet left of the hole.
“That’s where I wanted it,” he said. “That’s one of the most demanding par-3s without a hazard I’ve ever played. To hit that shot under those circumstances, well, I was very pleased.”
Schonbaum’s tee shot went off the back of the green and into a bunker.
“I’ve been there many times, and I can tell you, there is not a par to be made from that bunker,” Harvey said. “I knew right then I was at least going to walk away from that green tied for the lead, if not leading.”
Schonbaum gambled and went straight at the flag from the sand.
“When you go at the hole from that bunker,” Harvey said, “because the greens are so firm and the slope is away from you and it's straight downwind coming off the ocean — you're either going to make it, or it's going all the way across the green and off the other side.”
Schonbaum didn’t make it. His ball rolled into another bunker. He made a double-bogey, and just like that, Harvey had a one-shot lead.
Harvey made a textbook par on No. 18 to win, putting his tee shot in the middle of the fairway and his approach in the middle of the green. Two putts later, he had his second Coleman victory.
Harvey joins his father, Hall of Famer Bill Harvey, as a two-time winner at Seminole.
“It's huge,” Harvey said. “All the history associated with that club and this tournament. Seminole's got the most famous locker room in the world, with the names of all the champions on the walls. All those names will humble you. My dad's name is there twice, and I put my name up there with my father two years ago. To put it up again, it really solidifies things for me. It makes a statement that, 'Hey, this wasn't a fluke.' It's just a great feeling.”
But the victory won’t tempt him to play more. Harvey and his wife, Kim, welcomed their second son, Gavin William Harvey, 6 months ago. And Harvey helps coach his 9-year-old son Cameron’s basketball team.
Harvey has already played in a Masters and a U.S. Open, made a U.S. Walker Cup team, won stroke-play medalist honors at the U.S. Mid-Am four times. He’s won a lot of good golf tournaments.
He still loves the game, and plays for fun as often as he can. But …
“I’m a dad, and I don't want to miss it, you know?” Harvey said. “There's a lot of things going on more important than golf tournaments. I want to be a part of my kids' lives. I'm still going to play golf, but I'm not going to go run the gantlet trying to make the Walker Cup team again. If I happen to do something great and make the team, that would be amazing. If not, I'm fine with that, too.”