GREENSBORO — Kim Strable is going back to where he started in Greensboro, back to a job that was eliminated during the Great Recession.
Greensboro College’s gain may well be the Greensboro Sports Foundation’s loss. But the city wins, simply because Strable will still be here and still be involved.
Strable will become just the second full-time athletics director at little Greensboro College when he takes over the Pride’s 17-sport NCAA Division III athletics program on June 1.
He was also the first, a job he held for 20 years before Strable was caught up in layoffs and to-the-bone cuts necessary to save the college from a dire financial crisis in 2009.
“The bank was running the place, and they ordered the VPs to recover money,” Strable said. “Well, the only ways to do that are either raise money or cut personnel costs. So they had to lay off 10 or 12 of us department heads.”
Strable landed on his feet. The Greensboro Sports Commission quickly hired him to be its president, and he ran that organization until it was merged with the Tournament Host Committee into the larger Greensboro Sports Foundation in 2018.
“I had a whole new thing to learn. And that went well,” Strable said. “We had a great 10-year run of sporting events. I happened to be there at the right time to be a spokesman for Greensboro, and I ended up really enjoying it.”
Strable has served as the sports foundation’s deputy director since January 2019. In that role, his focus was on finding and adding people to the city’s army of volunteers that work events in Greensboro’s sports tourism industry.
“It didn’t take me too long to figure out our calling card is hospitality,” Strable said. “Yes, we have great facilities. Yes, we have easy access with highways, airport and rail. We’re in the middle of the eastern seaboard, and two-thirds of the nation’s population can get here by car in a day. Greensboro is well positioned to be attractive. But Greensboro has made genuine, ‘we-care’ hospitality a priority. People in town will know when we have big events, and we’re going to make visitors feel welcome.
“The proof is when you see those same clients come back. That’s when you know it’s the volunteers that separate us from some of the much larger cities with more bells and whistles. Our volunteers take it seriously, and they feel like they’re making a difference. And they are. I’ll miss that.”
And yet, the lure of his college roots was too strong to ignore.
Greensboro College’s recovery is still a work in progress, and Strable is eager to help.
Bryan Galuski served a dual role as AD and basketball coach, but he left last April to take a job with his alma mater, Eckerd College.
Since then, Robin Daniel added the AD position to his job as vice president and chief operations officer. He hired Strable to take back the job.
“I’m happy,” Strable said. “Everybody who knows the situation has said, ‘You know, there’s a lot of tough hoeing ahead of you.’ But you know what? That’s the same for everybody right now. No matter what you do for a living, the world has flipped. Things have changed. The demands are so much different. … There’s nothing wrong with hard work. You control what you can control, let God have the rest and get out of His way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.