SWIM SERIES

What: TYR Pro Swim Series opening meet.

Who: 400 to 600 top U.S. and international men and women swimmers competing for prize money.

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center.

When: Thursday-Saturday – 7-11 a.m., 3:30-7:30 p.m. (event prelims begin at 9 a.m., finals at 6 p.m.)

Tickets: Available at Aquatic Center box office. Daily (prelims and finals) cost $25 for adults, $15 for 12-and-under or 60-and-older; single session cost $15 for adults, $5 youth and seniors.

Parking: $5 daily.

How to watch: USASwimming.org; 6 p.m. Friday, Olympic Channel; 6 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports.

Among the stars

Katie Ledecky: Entered in the 100 free, 400 free, 200 free, 400 IM, 800, 200 IM)

Simone Manuel: 100 back, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 50 free.

Kathleen Baker: 100 free, 100 breast, 200 free, 200 back.

Event schedule

Friday

200 freestyle

200 backstroke

400 individual medley

200 mixed medley relay

Saturday

800 freestyle

100 backstroke

200 breaststroke

100 butterfly

200 individual medley

50 freestyle