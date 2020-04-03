GREENSBORO — It’s Final Four weekend, and Atlanta should be the center of the college basketball universe.
Instead, all is quiet as we mourn the NCAA Tournament that never was. Alas, basketball in the time of coronavirus.
We’re left to listen to the echoes of the past.
Bill Kalbaugh hears those echoes, almost every day, on walks through his Greensboro neighborhood or during morning workouts — at least until the stay-at-home order wrought by the pandemic — at the YMCA on Horsepen Creek Road.
This is the 50th anniversary of Kalbaugh’s Final Four.
The 1970 season ended in Maryland with a powerhouse and three small schools playing for a title in College Park.
Three-time defending champ UCLA and New Mexico State. Jacksonville and St. Bonaventure.
Kalbaugh was St. Bonaventure’s starting point guard, a senior who averaged 8.5 points in a time before assists were an official NCAA statistic. His Bonnies were 25-1 heading into the Final Four.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been 50 years,” a social-distancing Kalbaugh said by phone from his Greensboro home. “It really doesn’t. And I’ll tell you, the first thing I always say is the same: I’m very, very positive — and all my teammates are, too — that we wouldn’t be the ‘Final Four Bonnies’ but we’d be the ‘national championship Bonnies’ if Bob hadn’t gotten hurt.”
Bob as in All-America center Bob Lanier a 6-foot-11, 250-pound senior who averaged 29.1 points and 16.0 rebounds per game that season.
Lanier was the nation’s best big man, a player poised to be the first pick in the NBA Draft. He went on to play 15 NBA seasons with the Pistons and Bucks, and was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1992.
But Lanier missed the 1970 Final Four and an anticipated matchup against 7-foot-2 Jacksonville center Artis Gilmore.
Lanier’s college career ended in the East Regional Final when he collided with Villanova’s Chris Ford, tearing a knee ligament.
“We were up 21 points with 10-something left on the clock,” Kalbaugh said, “and I can remember being in the middle of a three-on-two fastbreak, handling the ball. I gave the ball up to one of the wings. Then I heard a whistle, and I turn around and there’s Bob on the floor.”
Kalbaugh paused a moment. All these years later, the memory still makes his voice catch, the pain there for all to hear.
“They brought him over to the bench,” Kalbaugh said. “He tried to go back into the game. He was out there for maybe 10 seconds, tried to get up and down the floor, and he just couldn’t. I remember seeing him walking out the back, going to the locker room with our trainer, Dick Gigliotti. … There were still 9 minutes left to play, so I was concentrating on playing the game. We finished it. We won quite easily. I walked over to the bench and Dick grabbed me. Everyone knew Bob and I were very, very close friends and roommates. Dick said, ‘Your roomie won’t be with you next week.’ I was shocked. Just shocked.”
The Bonnies lost to Gilmore’s Jacksonville team, which went on to lose the title game to UCLA, 80-69.
Five decades later, the parallels to then and now are striking.
Powerhouse Kansas looked poised to be the No. 1 overall seed in this NCAA Tournament, while mid-major conference programs dotted the AP Top 25.
It’s not hard to imagine this year’s Jayhawks (28-3) in a Final Four with Gonzaga (31-2) Dayton (29-2), San Diego State (30-2).
We’ll never know. And that bothers Kalbaugh.
“I just keep thinking about how devastating it must be to the players, especially the seniors,” Kalbaugh said. “When you’re on a terrific team, to have the NCAA Tournament taken away from you has to be awful. I think of Dayton. That team looked destined for a Final Four, and it was taken away.”
Kalbaugh made a career of basketball. He coached for a while, and then he took a job running the Coaches vs. Cancer program in the Southeast, settling in Greensboro 22 years ago.
He’s 71 now, retired and enjoying life with his wife, Sharon.
And he still hears the echoes from his Final Four.
“To be honest, yeah, I think about it quite often,” Kalbaugh said. “You can’t help but remember your playing days very, very well. There’s something about it that gets inside you, and that was a magical year for us. We were very, very good. We all felt like we were the best team in the country.”
