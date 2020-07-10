THOMASVILLE — Is it really summer?
Or are we all stuck in time, trapped in mid-March, yet with unseasonably high temperatures in the 90s and the chance of afternoon thunderstorms?
Because without baseball as we know it, we’re without summer as we know it.
What’s left are long, hot days and sultry nights … and an eerie quiet at our ballparks in this year of coronavirus.
The quiet is obvious. Everywhere.
• In Greensboro and Winston-Salem, the cities’ ballparks are locked up tight to minor-league baseball. With no players assigned from big-league parent clubs, last week Minor League Baseball officially canceled the seasons of all 17 of its leagues.
No Grasshoppers games. No Dash games. It’s the first summer without pro baseball in Winston-Salem since 1944 and in Greensboro since 1978.
• In High Point, the Rockers’ $36 million downtown ballpark still feels brand new. But the pro team’s second season in the independent Atlantic League was also canceled.
• In Thomasville, the HiToms are the only game in town. But with historic Finch Field’s crowds capped at 25 people under Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening executive order, even when there is baseball played, it’s baseball in a vacuum.
“There’s a reason it’s our country’s national pastime,” HiToms head coach Mickey Williard says. “There are so many phrases and clichés in our nomenclature tied to baseball. So when the game’s not here, yeah, you miss it.”
PLAY BALL
While the minors have shut down and the majors are stumbling forward toward an abbreviated season of 60 games in 63 days, the Coastal Plain League soldiers on.
Well, at least part of the CPL.
Seven of the 15 teams in the wood-bat developmental league for college players decided to take their lumps at the box office and play on this summer. The HiToms have cobbled together a summer schedule with extremely limited travel, playing games against three other CPL teams as well as nearby teams from the Old North State League and the Carolinas-Virginia League.
It’s easy to figure out what each game at Finch Field is worth to the HiToms: 25 tickets at $8 each comes out to a $200 gate per home date.
“Yeah, absolutely, I’ve thought about (losing money),” HiToms president Greg Suire says. “Any time you’re in business, if you’re not thinking about that, then you’re not being a wise business person. I’ve got some really great mentors still working with me every day to remind me of what we’re doing. But the bigger picture is this: How does the brand handle this crisis? Do we run from it? Or do we confront it? We’re doing things as safely as possible so we can still provide opportunity.”
Finch Field’s capacity is roughly 2,550. It’s so quiet in the ballpark that during the game it’s easy to hear the players chatting with each other in the dugout and on the field.
And it’s not just the “Attaboy, one-seven, here we go,” or “C’mon, Nick, hum babe,” chatter. It’s also strategy.
One out. Runners at first and third. HiToms catcher Eric Grintz stands, takes off his mask and asks the dugout in a conversational voice, “Hey? Throw him out?” and points at second base. The reply comes quickly: “Yep, if he tries (to steal).”
So why play at all? The prestigious Cape Cod League shut down this summer. More than half the CPL opted out.
The flip side is this: There’s a chance for growth down the road. At a game this week, five MLB scouts sat in the seats behind home plate. It was easy to pick out the scouts among the 17 paying customers in the grandstand seated in groups of three or four.
“We want this brand to ascend to be the best (amateur) baseball brand in the state of North Carolina,” Suire said. “That is our goal. We want people, when they think of amateur baseball, they think of the HiToms.
“Look, we owe it to this community to play baseball. That’s what we do. That’s what we’re in business to do, and we’re in this endeavor to show people that someone has to lead, someone has to march on. … If we’re not playing baseball, we’re not giving our young people opportunity.”
Three of those pro scouts had come to see shortstop Ethan Murray. Each time the Duke rising junior came to bat, those scouts recorded video on their smartphones.
“This season’s not bigger, per se, than any other baseball season,” Murray says. “But we all see this as a unique opportunity, because so many other guys aren’t getting a chance to play. … A lot of people are in less fortunate places than us. We’re lucky enough to be playing baseball.”
And just what does that mean? Why take the chance in the midst of a global pandemic?
“It’s summer. You think of summer, and you think of baseball,” Murray says. “For us in college baseball, you think of leagues like this one. We’ve got guys from all over the country playing on this team. It’s just hard to picture a summer without baseball. Although everything is crazy right now, a lot of us find it hard to imagine a summer with no baseball at all.”
So they take the necessary precautions.
Williard cycles his 37 players through the locker room a few at a time to cut down on the chance of indoor virus exposure. Each player has his temperature taken on arrival at the ballpark and then answers a symptoms questionnaire. Every day.
“We’re one of the most competitive leagues playing anywhere in the country right now,” says Luke Davis, a right-handed pitcher from Kernersville and rising senior at Appalachian State. “… We’re all excited to get back out here and play. That’s for sure. I don’t think any of us are upset by all the coronavirus restrictions. We’ll do what we have to do so we can play baseball.”
And they’ve played well. The loaded HiToms won nine of their first 10 games.
“For nine innings, it feels normal,” Williard says. “Well, sort of normal. The stands aren’t full, and you sense that lack of energy. So we have to bring our own energy every night instead of relying on supplied energy. But the game itself? Between the white lines it feels normal. That’s a nice three-hour break for everybody.”
SORRY, WE’RE CLOSED
It’s a much, much longer break for the area’s other summer teams.
With the cancellations of the South Atlantic League, Carolina League and Atlantic League seasons, the Triad’s three pro ballparks are empty but for occasional youth tournaments, clinics and amateur games.
In Greensboro, it’s silent most days inside First National Bank Field.
Around the ballpark are the sounds of construction. The “Project Slugger” office building, a nine-story brick-and-glass high rise, is rounding third and headed for home.
Across Bellemeade Street, a seven-level parking deck has sprung up seemingly overnight during the pandemic.
The ballpark hosted part of a 10-team, school-aged travel ball tournament this week. But no fans were allowed.
In Winston-Salem, newly named Truist Stadium still wears its BB&T branding. But with no Dash, there’s no rush to change the signage.
The carousel beyond the left-field fence sits idle, and the only noise from the field comes from the sprinkler system watering the lush Bermuda grass.
There is a constant hum of noise. But it’s not from any kind of crowd, rather from the traffic whizzing by on Salem Parkway down the hill.
The Dash has made efforts to use the ballpark beyond baseball. There have been hot dog giveaways and a “character cruise-through” and chances to play catch on the field.
And a constant look forward to next year.
“We’re going to have twice as much fun in 2021,” Dash president CJ Johnson says. “That’s been the tagline we’re looking forward to in the marketing business. That’s my hope. We’ll use this long offseason to build the best season of fan experience we’ve ever had.”
In High Point, the impossibly green artificial turf of Truist Point — which also still wears its BB&T badging — has been used by the Deep River Muddogs. That team of college players in the Old North State League typically plays home games in Ramseur but has taken advantage of the Rockers’ absence to get on a pro field for a few games.
Outside the ballpark, construction continues, the area beyond the center-field concourse fenced off with signage and artists renderings of businesses to come.
Here the quiet is broken by the monotone “beep, beep, beep” of heavy construction equipment backing up, punctuated by the carillon chimes from First Baptist Church one block away.
EPILOGUE
But the sounds of baseball are mostly muted in this odd, lost summer.
If it even is summer.
Suire, the HiToms president, is philosophical. He sees this season as critical to the young men playing on his team. Most will not play the game professionally, and Suire knows that.
“Someone has got to train the future leaders of our country to handle the next crisis,” Suire says. “That’s what we’re doing. One of these guys is going to learn a lesson this summer that’s going to help him one day when he’s a city councilman, or a mayor, or a teacher, or an attorney, or a minister, or whatever. He’s going to say, ‘Yep, I learned in my career as a baseball player that sometimes you fail and you’ve got to get back up.’
Suire pauses and looks around at all the empty seats, listening to the PA announcer introduce the next hitter.
“The game is not that important,” he says when the quiet returns. “The game is just like any other sport, a physical activity that can be beautiful for a few hours. But the one thing baseball has over other sports is its own indigenous culture. … The culture of baseball is intertwined with our country.”
