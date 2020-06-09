Jackson Van Paris, who is from Pinehurst, fired a 4-under 66 on Tuesday to grab the first-round lead of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club.
Van Paris, who is a rising senior in high school and has committed to play at Vanderbilt, leads by one stroke over Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Va. who shot a 67.
Sitting at 2 under, two shots off the pace, are John Marshall Butler of Louisville, J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas, David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Ga., Drew Doyle of Louisville, Sam Sommerhauser of Rocklin, Calif. and Sean-Karl Dobson of Austin, Texas.
“It was great to get out and play a competitive round," Van Paris told the AJGA website. "The round was a lot of fun. I got off to a very good start and continued to play solid throughout my round."
The 72-hole tournament continues on Wednesday with the final round scheduled for Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.