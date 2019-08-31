Nadal not sure if light first week helps or hurts at US Open (copy)

Rafael Nadal of Spain (above) will be the next opponent for Marin Cilic, who defeated Greensboro native John Isner at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

What: John Isner, a Greensboro native, the No. 14 seed and the world’s No. 14 player, lost his third-round match at the U.S. Open.

Opponent: Marin Cilic

Score: 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4

Key stats: Isner, a Page High School alumnus and Dallas resident, finished the day with 40 aces and only four double faults. Cilic had 21 aces but 17 double faults. Both players converted on about 80 percent of their first-serve points, but Cilic saved 13 of 14 break-point chances.

Up next: No. 22 seed Cilic moves on to the round of 16, where he will take on No. 2 Rafael Nadal, who defeated Hyeon Chung in straight sets.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments