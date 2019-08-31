What: John Isner, a Greensboro native, the No. 14 seed and the world’s No. 14 player, lost his third-round match at the U.S. Open.
Opponent: Marin Cilic
Score: 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4
Key stats: Isner, a Page High School alumnus and Dallas resident, finished the day with 40 aces and only four double faults. Cilic had 21 aces but 17 double faults. Both players converted on about 80 percent of their first-serve points, but Cilic saved 13 of 14 break-point chances.
Up next: No. 22 seed Cilic moves on to the round of 16, where he will take on No. 2 Rafael Nadal, who defeated Hyeon Chung in straight sets.
