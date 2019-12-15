Site
Greensboro Coliseum
Why the Wolfpack won
N.C. State point guard Markell Johnson swished a shot from beyond half-court at the final buzzer to end it, the second time this season UNCG lost a home game on a 60-footer at the horn (Montana State was the first). Johnson took one dribble after the ball was inbounded and launched the shot with 0.8 seconds on the clock. Nothing but net.
Stars
N.C. State: G Markell Johnson 19 points on 8-for-16 shooting, 7 assists; G C.J. Bryce 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting; F Pat Andree 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three.
UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 26 points on 9-for-20 shooting (21 points in second half), 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; F Kyrin Galloway 13 points, 3-for-6 from three, 2 blocks; G Keyshaun Langley 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting from three; C James Dickey 11 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal.
Notable
● UNCG tied the score at 77 on its last possession, inbounding the ball with 14 seconds left, getting it to Isaiah Miller and allowing him to pick his spot and drive to the basket. He scored on a twisting layup with 2.1 seconds left.
● UNCG gave up more than 66 points for just the second time this season. The G came into the game No. 8 among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in scoring defense, allowing just 54.9 points per game. State (80) and Kansas (74) are the only teams to crack 70 against the Spartans.
● State was able to force the tempo. The Wolfpack led by as many as 13 points in the second half and shot 56.6 percent from the field. The Pack also turned the ball over just 13 times against UNCG, which came in No. 16 in the nation forcing 18.50 turnovers per game.
● UNCG sophomore wing Kaleb Hunter, the Spartans’ No. 2 scorer and rebounder, missed his third consecutive game with a right ankle injury. But Hunter was on the court during The G’s shootaround, off the scooter and out of the protective walking boot he had worn since the injury at Georgetown.
● N.C. State forward Jericole Hellems, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, scored 2 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Hellems took a nasty fall at the end of the Pack’s game at Wake Forest last time out, and was taken off the court on a stretched with a concussion. Grad student Andree made his first start this season in place of Hellems
He said it
“The weird thing is, I never think those (half-court) shots go in. But when I saw Markell’s midway through the air, I thought, ‘This thing has a chance to go in.’ And then it did. It’s crazy.” — Kevin Keatts, N.C. State head coach, on Johnson’s game-winner
“The word ‘hard’ is a hot-button word for me. There’s a lot of things going on in the world, and losing a basketball game doesn’t feel that hard in the grand scheme of things. … Is it emotionally difficult? Absolutely. But it will be emotionally rewarding to walk in the gym tomorrow and start preparing for the next game. We’re playing as good of basketball as we’ve ever played in my tenure here in non-conference play. We just have the hardest schedule we’ve had. This stretch from the Georgetown game through the Northern Kentucky game, the names on the schedule may not all be household names, but they’re all better than most of the damn household names out there.” — Wes Miller, UNCG head coach
Records
N.C. State: 8-2.
UNCG: 8-3.
Up next
N.C. State: at Auburn, 9 p.m. Thursday
UNCG: at Vermont, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
