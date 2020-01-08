Site
Greensboro Coliseum (attendance: 3,032)
Why the Spartans lost
A nip-and-tuck game ended with a meltdown for UNCG, as coach Wes Miller lost his temper after an offensive foul call against star guard Isaiah Miller with 23.8 seconds left and the Spartans trailing 58-57. Wes Miller slammed a clipboard to the court, was whistled for a technical foul, then drew a second technical foul and was ejected for continuing to argue. ETSU scored its last seven points from the foul line.
Stars
East Tennessee State: G Bo Hodges 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting, 4-for-4 from foul line, 4 steals; F Joe Hugley 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting, 5-for-6 from foul line, 9 rebounds; G Tray Boyd 11 points, 3-for-4 from foul line.
UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 24 points on 10-for-20 shooting, 4 steals; C James Dickey 12 points, 8 rebounds; F Mo Abdulsalam 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals.
Notable
● Team fouls: ETSU 20, UNCG 30 (fouls were 11-11 at halftime). Free throws: ETSU 26-for-33 (18-for-23 second half), UNCG 10-for-17 (5-for-9 second half).
● Trailing 31-23, East Tennessee State opened the second half on a 10-2 scoring run to get back into the game, and the second half featured 7 ties and 5 lead changes. The Buccaneers got their leading scorer, senior guard Bo Hodges, more involved. He had 11 of his 13 points in the second half.
● UNCG hit just one of its first seven shots to start the game, but its defense kept the score close and then fueled a 16-0 scoring run over a 4:28 span of the first half. Isaiah Miller had two of UNCG’s three steals during that stretch and scored nine points, including a pair of dunks in transition. Michael Hueitt had a 3-pointer and a transition layup during the key run.
● Dickey missed the front end of a one-and-one foul shooting opportunity with 53 seconds left and the score tied 57-57. UNCG, 330th in the nation in free-throw shooting, finished 10-for-17 from the line.
● UNCG came into the game No. 2 among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in turnover margin at plus-7.3 per game, and they were plus-4 in the loss to ETSU. The Spartans were also No. 7 in the country in scoring defense, allowing 57.9 points per game.
● East Tennessee State played without injured 6-foot-7 senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez, who averages 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds (fifth in the SoCon). UNCG, meanwhile, went without 6-9 forward Kyrin Galloway (ankle), who missed his second straight game. Galloway, a senior, averages 8.1 points, leads The G in 3-point field goals and is No. 2 in the league with 23 blocked shots.
He said it
“I apologized to my guys. Because we’re in a one-possession game with 20 seconds left, and I get thrown out and cost us the game. My fault. It’s on me.” — Wes Miller, UNCG head coach
Records
East Tennessee State: 3-1 SoCon, 14-3 overall.
UNCG: 2-2 SoCon, 12-5 overall.
Up next
East Tennessee State: vs. VMI, 4 p.m. Saturday.
UNCG: at Furman, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.