UNCG coach Wes Miller leaves the floor after his ejection for two technical fouls with 23.8 seconds remaining in the Spartans' 64-57 loss to East Tennessee State.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Greensboro Coliseum (attendance: 3,032)

Why the Spartans lost

A nip-and-tuck game ended with a meltdown for UNCG, as coach Wes Miller lost his temper after an offensive foul call against star guard Isaiah Miller with 23.8 seconds left and the Spartans trailing 58-57. Wes Miller slammed a clipboard to the court, was whistled for a technical foul, then drew a second technical foul and was ejected for continuing to argue. ETSU scored its last seven points from the foul line.

Stars

East Tennessee State: G Bo Hodges 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting, 4-for-4 from foul line, 4 steals; F Joe Hugley 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting, 5-for-6 from foul line, 9 rebounds; G Tray Boyd 11 points, 3-for-4 from foul line.

UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 24 points on 10-for-20 shooting, 4 steals; C James Dickey 12 points, 8 rebounds; F Mo Abdulsalam 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals.

Notable

UNCG's James Dickey (left) scrambles for a loose ball with East Tennessee State's Lucas N'Guessan (center) and Joe Hugley. Dickey finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in the Spartans' 64-57 loss at the Greensboro Coliseum.

● Team fouls: ETSU 20, UNCG 30 (fouls were 11-11 at halftime). Free throws: ETSU 26-for-33 (18-for-23 second half), UNCG 10-for-17 (5-for-9 second half).

● Trailing 31-23, East Tennessee State opened the second half on a 10-2 scoring run to get back into the game, and the second half featured 7 ties and 5 lead changes. The Buccaneers got their leading scorer, senior guard Bo Hodges, more involved. He had 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

● UNCG hit just one of its first seven shots to start the game, but its defense kept the score close and then fueled a 16-0 scoring run over a 4:28 span of the first half. Isaiah Miller had two of UNCG’s three steals during that stretch and scored nine points, including a pair of dunks in transition. Michael Hueitt had a 3-pointer and a transition layup during the key run.

● Dickey missed the front end of a one-and-one foul shooting opportunity with 53 seconds left and the score tied 57-57. UNCG, 330th in the nation in free-throw shooting, finished 10-for-17 from the line.

● UNCG came into the game No. 2 among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in turnover margin at plus-7.3 per game, and they were plus-4 in the loss to ETSU. The Spartans were also No. 7 in the country in scoring defense, allowing 57.9 points per game.

● East Tennessee State played without injured 6-foot-7 senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez, who averages 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds (fifth in the SoCon). UNCG, meanwhile, went without 6-9 forward Kyrin Galloway (ankle), who missed his second straight game. Galloway, a senior, averages 8.1 points, leads The G in 3-point field goals and is No. 2 in the league with 23 blocked shots.

He said it

“I apologized to my guys. Because we’re in a one-possession game with 20 seconds left, and I get thrown out and cost us the game. My fault. It’s on me.” — Wes Miller, UNCG head coach

Records

East Tennessee State: 3-1 SoCon, 14-3 overall.

UNCG: 2-2 SoCon, 12-5 overall.

Up next

East Tennessee State: vs. VMI, 4 p.m. Saturday.

UNCG: at Furman, 7 p.m. Saturday.

