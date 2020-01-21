This is an overall strong discipline for the United States, with two teams winning medals in the Grand Prix final. Madison Chock and Evan Bates have been a top-three team for years but had seemingly been passed recently by Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue in judges’ favor. However, Chock and Bates took silver in the Grand Prix final to Hubbell and Donohue’s bronze. The battle between them for the top spot at U.S. nationals is likely to be fierce and could go either way.
Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker generally do well in international competition. Also keep an eye on Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko; he’s the son of Soviet ice dancers who won Olympic medals in 1984, 1988 and 1992.
