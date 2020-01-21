Madison Chock and Evan Bates

United States' Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
U.S. ice dancers

Second placed United States' Madison Chock and Evan Bates, left, and third placed United States' Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue celebrate after competing in the Ice Dance Free dance program during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

This is an overall strong discipline for the United States, with two teams winning medals in the Grand Prix final. Madison Chock and Evan Bates have been a top-three team for years but had seemingly been passed recently by Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue in judges’ favor. However, Chock and Bates took silver in the Grand Prix final to Hubbell and Donohue’s bronze. The battle between them for the top spot at U.S. nationals is likely to be fierce and could go either way.

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker generally do well in international competition. Also keep an eye on Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko; he’s the son of Soviet ice dancers who won Olympic medals in 1984, 1988 and 1992.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments