Northwest Guilford senior Chris Garrison has a target on his back when he's in the wrestling room. A state champion a year ago and wrestling at 182 pounds this season, the leader of the Vikings was focused on the NCHSAA Class 4-A duals and now turns his attention to winning another individual state championship before enrolling at N.C. State.
Family: Parents, Christine and Charles; brother, Prescot (20).
High school goals: "Academically, I always wanted to do well in school, A's and B's, and I've done that. In wrestling, I thought maybe I would be able to go to states, then around my sophomore year I realized I was becoming one of the better kids. My sophomore year I placed fifth and I realized I could win. Finally, I won the state championship my junior year."
Life goals: "I'm wrestling in college next year at N.C. State, so I'll be going to college. After school, I'd like to become a chiropractor or work in the nutrition field. I would like to be successful and have a family."
What went into his decision to commit to N.C. State: "After winning State's last year, I knew I would be wrestling in college. There were a few other schools I was looking at, but after I started talking to N.C. State I figured I would go to the best school I could wrestle at and they are ranked fourth in the nation."
FAVES
College team: N.C. State
Pro team: Carolina Panthers
Professional athlete: Connor McGregor
Postgame meal: Burger and milkshake from Big Burger Spot
TV show: "Breaking Bad"
Song: "Dani California," by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Wrestling shoes: Nike Air Reversals
Subject in school: Sociology
Teacher: Mr. Jim Thompson