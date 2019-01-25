GREENSBORO — High school divers such as Grimsley’s Peapod Caviness have seen their 2018-19 season come and go without a county-wide diving coach to supervise and teach them.
Caviness, a sophomore who does not participate in club diving, performed the six dives in her repertoire from last season based upon muscle memory. It also left her short of the necessary 11 dives to qualify for the county championship meet.
“I don’t have any practice time,” said Caviness. “I’ve just been competing.”
Seven of the 15 Guilford County high schools that fielded a boys and girls diving program this season have been allotted a paid head coach and an assistant coach who oversee their combined swimming and diving teams. But issues arise because of the narrow specialization that diving requires. To alleviate that problem, the school system began hiring a countywide coach to work with divers from all of the teams.
"It’s something we do at the county level only, because it is so hard to find diving coaches,” said Leigh Hebbard, Guilford County Schools athletics director. “When the total number of divers in the county is around 20, we can usually find a way to make that work.”
Amanda Medendorp, a former NCAA Division III diver at Wis.-La Crosse, is a teacher in the school system and held the county diving coach position through the 2016-17 season. She had to walk away from the job before this season because of the impending arrival of her second child.
"It doesn’t shock me (that the position is still open), but I’m a little disappointed,” Medendorp said. “…High school coaching is not for everyone, and if you’re not a teacher it sometimes doesn’t fit into the schedule well. … We had built a program the last couple of years and our numbers were increasing. A number of kids signed their letter of intent to dive at the (NCAA) Division I level.”
Those divers, and some others who compete for their high schools, pay to dive for a club team, which provides them practice time and competition outside of the high school schedule. Some athletes rely solely on the school as a means to dive, and others were turned away or did go out for diving because of the lack of coach. Every high school in the county had to determine whether each of its divers could compete safely.
“I still think it goes back to the school coach,” Hebbard said. “The outside coach can’t be responsible at the meet. They’re coming in by virtue of having that outside experience. Everyone has that opportunity, I understand there could be a lot of money that could be involved in that, but we don’t want to deny those that have an opportunity to do it.”
The vacant GCS coaching position pays $2,250 and requires flexible hours because of the busy schedule at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, where the diving well is located. Practices for diving teams are held anywhere from 5:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. midweek and in the middle of the day on weekends. Hebbard says those demands have played a significant role in the current situation.
The lack of a countywide diving coach has made things difficult at Page in particular. With only two paid coaches available to supervise and train swimmers as well as divers, the staff has been stretched thin.
“My knowledge of diving is very limited,” said Nicole Krasowski, the Pirates' head swimming and diving coach. “I only know what I know from college, where I swam and we had divers on the team, so I know enough about diving intervening on behalf of the athlete if I felt there was a problem. But when it comes to technique -- how to to warm up, how to enter -- I don’t know a lot about that. … I love the divers like I do my swimmers and I will do everything in my power to keep them safe.”
Medendorp, the former county diving coach, doesn’t believe participation in high school athletics should be determined by whether a diver or any other athlete can afford to compete for a club team.
“I only dove in high school and ended up diving in college,” she said. “They shouldn’t be forced to" have to dive for a club.
Caviness felt comfortable competing without a countywide coach this year because of her background in gymnastics, which she believes put her in a position to be safe. Though she enjoys the sport and wants to continue to pursue it, she was discouraged by the lack of personal growth this season because of the coaching vacancy.
“It has been very difficult,” said Caviness, who is the only member of Grimsley’s diving team not on a club team. “Our warmups (before meets) were our practice. … I can’t really improve. There’s no pool time at all.”