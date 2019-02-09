Updated 11 a.m. Feb. 9.
GREENSBORO — Grimsley athletics director Lewis Newman has resigned. Assistant athletics director Ethan Albright will serve as interim AD until a long-term replacement is chosen.
The announcement of Newman's departure comes less than a month after Principal Ged O'Donnell hired Albright, a Grimsley alumnus and former NFL lineman. Newman's last day at Grimsley will be Feb. 27.
"As the Athletic Director of Grimsley High School, it has been an honor and privilege to serve the Whirlie Nation for the past 13 years," Newman said in an emailed statement. "Grimsley is an incredible high school with a rich and wonderful history. … I am very proud of the many accomplishments from our student-athletes over the years, and I am confident that with our outstanding coaching staff in place, they will continue to lead the Whirlies to great success. I hope you continue to keep your timeless traditions as you move forward!"
Newman's departure comes on the heels of Grimsley's best football season since 2007. The Whirlies finished 7-6 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion East Forsyth.