FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 78, Calvary Day 55
GDS 21 20 21 16 — 78
Calvary Day 9 10 16 20 — 58
Greensboro Day: Inge 7, Key 3, Hayes 7, Handy 3, Trevey 2, Noble 2, Carson McCorkle 16, Pierce 5, Leake 2, Josh Taylor 11, Dunn 4, Fowler 6, Nick Evtimov 10.
Calvary Day: Lanning 7, Jackson Gammons 12, Edwards 1, Fred Cobb 10, Javon Floyd 10, Wilkins 2, Hooten 2, Harris 4, C.J. Smith 7.
East Surry 61, Bishop McGuinness 55
East Surry 21 5 20 15 — 61
B McGuinness 15 17 9 14 — 55
Bishop McGuinness (14-6, 3-3 Northwest 1-A): Cam Caroway 21, Jake Ledbetter 13, McDonough 7, McAlhany 5, Ingle 3, McAlhany 3, O’Hale 2, Budzinski 1.
East Surry (9-5, 3-3 Northwest 1-A): Jefferson Boaz 35, Quincy Smith 12, Wilson 4, Stevens 4, Guy 3, Mosely 3.
Eastern Alamance 62 Northern Guilford 53
N Guilford 11 8 16 18 — 53
E Alamance 16 16 16 14 — 62
Northern Guilford: Hodge 11, Lomax 11, Pleasant 9, Whitley 8, Yonatis 6, Helms 5, Emerick 3.
Eastern Alamance: Baltimore 21, Robinson 11, Kane 10, Rogers 8, Byrd 8, Mann 2, Geriach 2.
East Forsyth 65, West Forsyth 57
East Forsyth 15 5 24 21 — 65
West Forsyth 17 16 14 10 — 57
East Forsyth (12-6, 3-3 Central Piedmont 4-A): Savon Brintley 24, Khaliq McCummings 16, Rivers 8, Reeves 7, Lyles 7, Nichols 3.
West Forsyth (2-16, 1-5 Central Piedmont 4-A): Taylor McMillian 12, McCombs 9, Ayers 8, R.Mitchell 7, J.Mitchell 7, Scott 6, Buckner 3, Reid 3, Brown 2.
Southern Guilford 64 Southeastern Randolph 41
S Guilford 21 17 14 12 — 64
SE Randolph 7 3 16 15 — 41
Southern Guilford: Tyler Dearman-28, Julius Burch-13, Myles Crisp-7, TJ McMaster-4, Adnan Aurengzeb-4, Mitahjj Cooper-2, Brandon Ruffin-2, Chris Tucker-1, Jeff Oates-3.
Southwest Randolph: Tanner Ferguson-19, Brighten Long-7, Parker LaPlant-6, Luke Dalke-5, Elijah Reza-2, Adam Callahan-2.
High Point Central 69 Northwest Guilford 60
NW Guilford 15 10 15 20 — 60
HP Central 20 10 19 20 — 69
Northwest Guilford (14-6, 3-2): Christian Hampton 21; Dean Reiber 19; Robbie Boulton 7; Shaq Marsh 7; Brandon Thomas 6; Johnny Pagano 2.
High Point Central (11-10; 2-3): D. Deing 37; J. Marbury 12; K. Madina 11; T. Westray 4; W. Gillis 2; T. Hill 2; T. Ford 1.
Dudley 77, Western Guilford 55
Dudley 20 24 12 21 -- 77
Western Guilford 13 9 13 20 -- 55
Dudley: Taron Trotman 12, Gamble 2, Jeremiah Dickerson 14, Coleman Wood 12, McCall 5, Elliot 2, Isaiah Staton-Ray 11, Stockton 6, Tyler Young 13.
Western Guilford: Hayde 11, Cassel 17, McNeil 12, Benjamin 7, Ochina 2, Hick 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dudley 56, Western Guilford 20
W. Guilford 4 6 2 8 — 20
Dudley 21 19 12 4 — 56
Western Guilford: Oliver 10, Boes 4, Abram 2, Wright 2, Carden 2
Dudley: Quinzia Fulmore 12, Wooten 9, Jackson 8, Mitchell 6, Rhymer 6, Williams 4, Barrow 4, Mitchell 3, Baldwin 2, Simmons 1, Howie 1.
East Surry 57, Bishop McGuinness 40
East Surry 12 12 22 11 — 57
B McGuinness 10 11 8 11 — 40
Bishop McGuinness (13-7, 3-3 Northwest 1-A): Michelle Petrangeli 11, Elizabeth Knox 10, Brianna Paul 7, Cammie Cooke 6, Isabella Pardino 2, Caroline Deal 2, Lily Role 2.
East Surry (14-2, 6-0 Northwest 1-A): Elle Sutphin 29, Smith 7, Cadence Lawson 12, Lambert 9, Bruner.
Glenn 72, Reagan 66
Glenn 21 20 13 18 — 72
Reagan 12 14 14 26 — 66
Glenn: Weston 1, Gathings 4, A. Martin 3, A. Evans 23, Lamont 7, C. Martin 2, A. Evans 1, Camari Jeter 12, Jace Busick 19.
Reagan: Santos 2, Jenkins 7, Wilson 2, Kelly 7, Gullette 2, Katie Cothran 11, Alyse Binyard 17, Taniya Ford 18.