Northern Guilford's Siana Wong, sizing up a putt during a regular-season match at Bryan Park, shot 74 to help the Nighthawks win the NCHSAA Class 3-A Central Regional title Monday at Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield. Won tied Rockingham County's Riley Hamilton for second place in the individual standings.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Northern Guilford won the NCHSAA Class 3-A Central Regional girls golf title Monday at Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield.

Northern finished with a three-player total of 233 in the Class 3-A Central Regional to finish six strokes in front of runner-up and three-time defending 3-A state champion Rockingham County. Junior Siana Wong led the way for the Nighthawks with a 74 that tied her with Rockingham County's Riley Hamilton for second, three strokes behind the medalist.

Other scorers for Northern were Olivia Tolbert (79) and Victoria Ladd (80). Other scorers for Rockingham County were Elli Flinchum (82) and Victoria Cook (83) and Olivia Peterson (83). The Nighthawks and Cougars both advance to the Class 3-A championship tournament Oct. 22-23 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines.

Morehead (302) finished ninth in the 3-A Central Regional behind Blair Tuggle (89, T16th).

In the Class 4-A Central Regional at Pinehurst No. 1, senior Emelia Pack shot 75 to lead Page to a second-place finish and a berth in the state championship tournament Oct. 22-23 at Pinehurst No. 3. Pack finished fifth, seven strokes behind the medalist.

Page finished with a three-player total of 240, 26 strokes behind runaway winner Southern Pines Pinecrest. Other scorers for the Pirates were Tatum Neff (81) and Bryan Invitational champion Harper Shepherd (84). Ragsdale was eighth, with a 285 total, led by junior Caroline Isaacson (85, 13th).

NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF

CLASS 4-A CENTRAL REGIONAL

At Pinehurst No. 1

Top three teams (advance to state championships) 

1. Southern Pines Pinecrest      214

2. Page                                           240

3. Cary Green Hope                     243

Also

8. Ragsdale                                    285

Top five individuals

1. Maria Hirtle (Pinecrest), 68; 2. Jaclyn Kenzel (Pinehurst), 72; T3. Maria Atwood (Holly Springs) and Lorin Wagler (Pinecrest) 74; 5. Emelia Pack (Page), 75.

Other area players also advancing to state championships

T8. Tatum Neff (Page), 81; 12. Harper Shepherd (Page), 84; 13. Caroline Isaacson (Ragsdale), 85.

Other area scorers

30. Kate Brendley (Ragsdale), 97; 31. Kate Hunter (Page), 98; 32. Ava Besecker (Page), 99; 34. Riley Williams (Northwest Guilford), 100; 39. London Thomas (Ragsdale), 103; 40. Blake Fuquay (Ragsdale), 106; 41. Maggie Mahon (Northwest Guilford), 107; 45. Brooke Brendley (Ragsdale), 113; 46. Christina Witte (Grimsley), 117.

CLASS 3-A CENTRAL REGIONAL

At Greensboro National Golf Club

Top three teams (advance to state championships) 

1. Northern Guilford                 233

2. Rockingham County             239

3. East Rowan                             265

Also

9. Morehead                                 302

Top 5 individuals

1. Katharina Floyd (Pittsboro Northwood), 71; T2. Riley Hamilton (Rockingham County) and Siana Wong (Northern Guilford), 74; T4. Chloe Crane (Southeast Guilford) and Kayla Smith (Williams), 77.

Area players also advancing to state championships

6. Olivia Tolbert (Northern Guilford), 79; 7. Victoria Ladd (Northern Guilford), 80; T8. Elli Flinchum (Rockingham County), 82; T12. Victoria Cook (Rockingham County) and Olivia Peterson (Rockingham County) 83; 15. Cami Rivas (Northern Guilford), 88; T16. Blair Tuggle (Morhead), 89; T25. Erin Stephens (Rockingham County), 93.

Other area scorers

T31. Ashlyn Strickland (Northern Guilford), 95; T44. Jenna Louthakoun (Southeast Guilford), 102; T49. Angel Dickerson (Morhead), 106; T51. Megan Blankenship (Morehead) and Addyson Fain (Morehead), 107; T57. Malena Snipes (Southwest Guilford), 109; T60. Natashia Humphrey (Southwest Guilford), 111; 64. Morgan Carson (Dudley), 112; 69. Kennedy Martin (McMichael), 118; 71. Grace Wilson (McMichael), 123.

