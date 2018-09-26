GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford golfer Victoria Ladd is one of two First Tee of the Triad students who will tee it up this weekend on one of the most famous golf courses in the world: the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, Calif. Ladd and Reynolds golfer Becca Connolly will play in the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee, an official PGA TOUR Champions event hosted by Monterey Peninsula Foundation.
Ladd, 17, began playing golf four years ago. Her handicap is 2.4, and she won the 2017 Bryan Invitational/Guilford Count championship. The Northern Guilford senior participates in The First Tee of the Triad programming at Gillespie Golf Club.
“One of my most significant golf achievements is that my team and I came in second at our state championship,” Ladd said. “I led the team as an individual and came in tied for fourth, but this is most significant to me because we did it as a team and made many memories.
“Golf is an incomplete sport, and I feel as though I will never master it. For that reason, I love it. I hope to receive scholarship offers to play golf at a Division I school. Obtaining my degree while playing golf would be the best of both worlds. One of my goals after college is to obtain a stable job that I love, one that makes me want to go to work every day.”
Connolly, 16, is a junior at R.J. Reynolds High School who enjoys The First Tee of the Triad programming at Tanglewood Park. She began playing golf when she was 7, and with a 6.8 handicap, she should be prepared for the stern test at Pebble Beach this weekend. Regardless of the competition, she knows she’ll enjoy being on the world-famous golf course because of her love of the game.
“I enjoy golf because it is a quiet, outdoor sport that requires a lot of time and patience,” Connolly said. “Golf has taught me how to be honest and persevere through hardship, which are very useful life skills. When I’m not playing golf, I am most likely studying, doing homework, participating in youth group activities or volunteering. Along with golf, I enjoy hiking, bike riding and spending time outdoors, especially when it is with friends or family.”
The PURE Insurance Championship will be played on both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course on Friday and Saturday. The final round is solely at Pebble Beach on Sunday. All three rounds will be televised on Golf Channel. Following Saturday’s second round, the tournament will cut the field to the top 81 professionals and the low 23 junior/amateur teams. Those junior golfers missing the cut will play the Core Values Cup at Poppy Hills on Sunday.
These First Tee of the Triad students are two of 81 young men and women ages 14 to 18 who were selected by a national panel of judges that evaluated participants’ playing ability and comprehension of the life skills and core values learned through their involvement with The First Tee.
The juniors will be teamed with 81 PGA TOUR Champions players and 162 amateurs as they compete for the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach pro-junior title. Among the PGA TOUR Champions golfers scheduled to compete are World Golf Hall of Famers Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara, Sandy Lyle, Vijay Singh and Tom Watson, along with Wyndham Championship winners Rocco Mediate, Jesper Parnevik, O’Meara, Lyle and Mark Brooks, as well as Reidsville’s Mike Goodes and Wake Forest alumnus Jay Haas.
“We are so incredibly proud of Becca and Victoria, and we congratulate them on being selected to represent our chapter at this fantastic Pebble Beach event,” The First Tee of the Triad CEO Mike Barber said. “Having two of our students invited to this prestigious event says a great deal about the volunteer coaches who work with them. Thanks to many generous Piedmont Triad companies and individuals, our students are able to attend these events at no expense. We appreciate their generosity very much.”
Since its inception in 1997, The First Tee has introduced the sport of golf and The First Tee’s Nine Core Values to more than 15 million youngsters, positively impacting their lives. The First Tee’s Nine Core Values are: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment. The PURE Insurance Championship is one of 10 national opportunities provided by The First Tee headquarters to encourage and motivate youngsters as they progress through the program and toward high school graduation.
For more information, visit http://www.pureinsurancechampionship.com. To learn more about The First Tee, visit www.thefirsttee.org.