Southern Guilford's Roman Johnson went into Thursday night's football game at Eastern Guilford averaging 17.4 tackles per game to rank among the top 10 in the nation in that statistical category. The Storm senior is making a name for himself as he closes his high school career.
Family: Parents, Lucinda and Roman Johnson; siblings, Roland (28), Ronnell (25) and Roize (24).
High school goals: "I looked up to (N.C. State running back) Reggie Gallaspy. He was in every trophy case at our school, and I wanted to be there right beside him. I didn't think it would go this far, but (assistant) coach (Donovan) Artis has helped me. I've worked hard and God has blessed me."
Life goal: "I would like to be an industrial engineer, but if I can make it to the next level of football after college that would be great."
Where he'll be playing football next year: "I am verbally committed to Elon."
FAVES
College team: Carolina
Sport other than football: Basketball
TV show: "The Twilight Zone"
Song: "Ordinary People" by John Legend
Postgame meal: Cookout tray — double burger, double fries, Butterfinger milkshake
High school class: American History, with (Jason) Mr. Phillips
Teacher: Ms. (Alexandra) Kruger (Spanish)
Piece of football equipment: Riddell Speed helmet