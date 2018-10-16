HSExtra-football.jpg
Reidsville remained 1-2 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. Reidsville saw its game against Cummings postponed to Nov. 9, while Southeast solidified its position with a 37-24 over Eastern Guilford, which dropped from No. 3 to No. 5. 

Friday's marquee games are No. 3 Dudley at unbeaten Parkland in a Piedmont Triad 3-A showdown, No. 5 Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance and No. 9 Ragsdale at No. 10 Northwest Guilford.

The top 10 is compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Next: Bartlett Yancey, Oct. 26

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 7-1

Last week: 2

Friday: Southern Guilford

3. DUDLEY

Record: 7-1

Last week: 4

Friday: at Parkland

4. PAGE

Record: 3-5

Last week: 5

Friday: at High Point Central

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-2

Last week: 3

Friday: at Southern Alamance

6. GRIMSLEY

Record: 5-4

Last week: 9

Oct. 26: No. 4 Page

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 7

Friday: Rockingham County

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 6

Friday: at Mount Tabor

9. RAGSDALE

Record: 5-3

Last week: 10

Friday: at No. 10 Northwest Guilford

10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-5

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order): Northeast Guilford (4-3).

NOTE: Page's record includes forfeit losses to Davie County, Northern Guilford and Dudley; Northern Guilford and Dudley's records included a forfeit win over Page.

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.

