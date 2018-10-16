Reidsville remained 1-2 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. Reidsville saw its game against Cummings postponed to Nov. 9, while Southeast solidified its position with a 37-24 over Eastern Guilford, which dropped from No. 3 to No. 5.
Friday's marquee games are No. 3 Dudley at unbeaten Parkland in a Piedmont Triad 3-A showdown, No. 5 Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance and No. 9 Ragsdale at No. 10 Northwest Guilford.
The top 10 is compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-0
Last week: 1
Next: Bartlett Yancey, Oct. 26
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 7-1
Last week: 2
Friday: Southern Guilford
3. DUDLEY
Record: 7-1
Last week: 4
Friday: at Parkland
4. PAGE
Record: 3-5
Last week: 5
Friday: at High Point Central
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-2
Last week: 3
Friday: at Southern Alamance
6. GRIMSLEY
Record: 5-4
Last week: 9
Oct. 26: No. 4 Page
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 7
Friday: Rockingham County
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 6
Friday: at Mount Tabor
9. RAGSDALE
Record: 5-3
Last week: 10
Friday: at No. 10 Northwest Guilford
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-5
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order): Northeast Guilford (4-3).
NOTE: Page's record includes forfeit losses to Davie County, Northern Guilford and Dudley; Northern Guilford and Dudley's records included a forfeit win over Page.
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.