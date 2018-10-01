HSExtra-football.jpg
Reidsville was the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. The Rams routed Andrews 50-0 and are not expected to be seriously challenged until the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

Southeast Guilford (6-1) is No. 2 heading into its homecoming matchup with unbeaten Southern Alamance, and Eastern Guilford (5-1) is No. 3.

The top 10 is compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 7-0

Last week: 1

Friday: at Carrboro

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-1

Last week: T2

Friday: Southern Alamance

3. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-1

Last week: T2

Friday: at Asheboro

4. DUDLEY

Record: 5-1

Last week: 5

Friday: at Smith

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-1

Last week: 10

Friday: Eastern Alamance

6. PAGE

Record: 2-5

Last week: 4

Next: No. 10 Northwest Guilford, Oct. 12

7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 6

Next: Smith, Oct. 12

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 5-2

Last week: 8

Friday: Grimsley

9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 5-1

Last week: 7

Friday: at Concord Cannon School

10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-4

Last week: NR

Friday: High Point Central

DROPPED OUT: Northeast Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order): Northeast Guilford (3-3), Grimsley (3-4), Bishop McGuinness (4-2).

NOTE: Page's record includes forfeit losses to Davie County, Northern Guilford and Dudley; Northern Guilford and Dudley's records included a forfeit win over Page.

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.

