Reidsville was the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. The Rams routed Andrews 50-0 and are not expected to be seriously challenged until the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
Southeast Guilford (6-1) is No. 2 heading into its homecoming matchup with unbeaten Southern Alamance, and Eastern Guilford (5-1) is No. 3.
The top 10 is compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 7-0
Last week: 1
Friday: at Carrboro
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 6-1
Last week: T2
Friday: Southern Alamance
3. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-1
Last week: T2
Friday: at Asheboro
4. DUDLEY
Record: 5-1
Last week: 5
Friday: at Smith
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-1
Last week: 10
Friday: Eastern Alamance
6. PAGE
Record: 2-5
Last week: 4
Next: No. 10 Northwest Guilford, Oct. 12
7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 6
Next: Smith, Oct. 12
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 5-2
Last week: 8
Friday: Grimsley
9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 5-1
Last week: 7
Friday: at Concord Cannon School
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-4
Last week: NR
Friday: High Point Central
DROPPED OUT: Northeast Guilford.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order): Northeast Guilford (3-3), Grimsley (3-4), Bishop McGuinness (4-2).
NOTE: Page's record includes forfeit losses to Davie County, Northern Guilford and Dudley; Northern Guilford and Dudley's records included a forfeit win over Page.
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.