Reidsville and Southeast Guilford continue to hold down the top two spots in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. 

Friday's marquee game is No. 3 Page (4-5, 2-0 Metro 4-A) at No. 6 Grimsley (5-4, 2-0) in what could be the Metro 4-A Conference championship game. It's certainly the most meaningful meeting between these two rivals in years.

The top 10 is compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Bartlett Yancey

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 8-1

Last week: 2

Friday: at Williams

3. PAGE

Record: 4-5

Last week: 4

Friday: at No. 6 Grimsley

4. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-2

Last week: 5

Friday: at Orange

5. DUDLEY

Record: 7-2

Last week: 3

Friday: at North Forsyth

6. GRIMSLEY

Record: 5-4

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 3 Page

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-2

Last week: 7

Friday: at Morehead

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 6-3

Last week: 9

Friday: High Point Central

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 8

Friday: at Western Guilford

10. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record:7-2

Last week: NR

Friday: Baltimore Mount St. Joseph

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Northwest Guilford (4-6).

NOTE: Page's record includes forfeit losses to Davie County, Northern Guilford and Dudley; Northern Guilford and Dudley's records included a forfeit win over Page.

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.

