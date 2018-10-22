Reidsville and Southeast Guilford continue to hold down the top two spots in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll.
Friday's marquee game is No. 3 Page (4-5, 2-0 Metro 4-A) at No. 6 Grimsley (5-4, 2-0) in what could be the Metro 4-A Conference championship game. It's certainly the most meaningful meeting between these two rivals in years.
The top 10 is compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Bartlett Yancey
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 8-1
Last week: 2
Friday: at Williams
3. PAGE
Record: 4-5
Last week: 4
Friday: at No. 6 Grimsley
4. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-2
Last week: 5
Friday: at Orange
5. DUDLEY
Record: 7-2
Last week: 3
Friday: at North Forsyth
6. GRIMSLEY
Record: 5-4
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 3 Page
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-2
Last week: 7
Friday: at Morehead
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 6-3
Last week: 9
Friday: High Point Central
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 8
Friday: at Western Guilford
10. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record:7-2
Last week: NR
Friday: Baltimore Mount St. Joseph
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Northwest Guilford (4-6).
NOTE: Page's record includes forfeit losses to Davie County, Northern Guilford and Dudley; Northern Guilford and Dudley's records included a forfeit win over Page.
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.