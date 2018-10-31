GREENSBORO — The NCHSAA football playoffs were supposed to start Nov. 9, but everything has been pushed back a week because of hurricanes that hit North Carolina. Instead, we'll learn who's in and who they're playing on Nov. 10 and games will begin Nov. 16.
It's a muddled picture, with some teams playing two more games, some teams one and High Point Central already finished. With that in mind, here's a look at the playoff picture for area teams (with overall record, conference record and MaxPreps ranking heading into Week 12 in parentheses):
METRO 4-A
In: Page (5-5, 3-0, 35)
Maybe: Grimsley (5-5, 2-1, 99), Ragsdale (7-3, 2-1, 106), Northwest Guilford (4-6, 1-2, 145)
Out: High Point Central (3-8, 0-4, 201)
Even with an upset loss to Ragsdale on Nov. 9, Page would finish no worse than second in the conference. At that point, the Pirates' MaxPreps ranking would leave them no worse than second in the Metro 4-A in terms of seeding and send them to the playoffs. A win by Ragsdale in that game and the Tigers would be in and might be conference champions depending on what Grimsley does Friday night against Northwest Guilford. Grimsley would lock up a playoff berth — its first since 2013 — with a win over Northwest. The only way the Whirlies could be the top seed from the conference would be if they won a draw in a three-way tie with Page and Ragsdale. Even a win over Grimsley might not be enough for Northwest to overcome its lower MaxPreps ranking than Grimsley and Ragsdale in the event of a three-way tie for second at 2-2.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
In: Southeast Guilford (9-1, 5-0, 27), Eastern Guilford (8-2, 5-1, 48)
Out: Southern Guilford (2-8, 2-3, 245)
Southeast Guilford locked up the Mid-Piedmont 3-A title with back-to-back wins over Southern Alamance and Eastern Guilford in October. The Falcons are MaxPreps' highest-ranked team in the area and will be a high seed in Class 3-AA. Eastern Guilford clinched the runner-up spot with its win over Southern Alamance and should be among the higher-seeded second-place teams in 3-AA as long as it beats Southern Guilford tonight.
MID-STATE 3-A
In: Northern Guilford (7-2, 4-1, 94)
Maybe: Northeast Guilford (5-4, 3-2, 148), Morehead (4-5, 2-3, 214), Rockingham County (3-6, 2-3, 249)
Out: McMichael (1-8, 0-5, 333)
Even if Northern Guilford loses to Western Alamance tonight and Person on Nov. 9, the Nighthawks are in the playoffs because of their MaxPreps ranking, as well as their wins over Northeast Guilford, Morehead and Rockingham County. The only scenario in which Northeast might not make the playoffs is if the Rams lose to Person on Friday night and at Morehead on Nov. 9 and Morehead also beats Rockingham County tonight. Rockingham County's long-shot hopes depend on a lot of unlikely scenarios, but the Cougars cannot lose to Morehead tonight if they want to make the postseason.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
In: Dudley (8-2, 4-1, 60)
Maybe: Southwest Guilford (6-3, 1-3, 96)
Out: Smith (2-7, 1-3, 219), Western Guilford (1-9, 1-4, 277)
The worst Dudley could do, even with a loss to Mount Tabor tonight, is third place in the Piedmont Triad 3-A. That finish, combined with the Panthers' strong MaxPreps ranking would send them to the Class 3-AA playoffs once again. A win over Mount Tabor would create a three-way tie for the conference championship among Dudley, Mount Tabor and Parkland that would be broken by a draw that could make the Panthers the top seed from the PT 3-A, but also could leave them as a second or third seed. With only winless North Forsyth and two-win Smith left on its schedule, Southwest Guilford should finish 8-3. But as the fourth-place finisher in the PT 3-A, the Cowboys are in a precarious position when it comes to the playoffs in what figures to be a loaded 3-AA West bracket. Southwest deserves to be playing beyond Nov. 9, but might need some help this week and next week.
OTHERS
In: Reidsville (9-0, 2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 56)
Maybe: Bishop McGuinness (6-4, 2-2 Northwest 1-A, 314)
Out: Andrews (2-3 PAC 7 2-A, 3-7, 242)
With only games against winless Graham and three-win Cummings left on its schedule, Reidsville looks like a lock for a No. 1 seed in Class 2-A West. Bishop McGuinness is in good shape to make its first Class 1-A West playoff appearance since 2016 if the Villians take care of business Nov. 9 against Winston-Salem Prep. If they lose, they may have to sweat out the brackets announcement. Even a win at Wheatmore (8-1, 3-1) to close the regular season wouldn't be enough to get Andrews into the Class 2-AA bracket.