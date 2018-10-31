All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
MOUNT TABOR (6-4, 5-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at NO. 4 DUDLEY (8-2, 4-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
The essentials: Dudley's inability to complete passes downfield has been the Panthers' Achilles' heel. In seven wins on the field — their eighth win was a forfeit victory over a Page team that beat them 28-7 — their quarterbacks completed 56 of 97 passes for 794 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. In the two losses and the forfeit win, they completed 22 of 44 for 285 yards with no TDs and four interceptions. This is never going to be Air Dudley, but as coach Steven Davis has said repeatedly, the Panthers need to be able to stretch the field vertically and find junior WR Michael Wyman. That's particularly true against a Mount Tabor team that has held opponents to an average of 9.6 points in five straight wins. The playmakers for the Spartans are ATH Zyquez McMillian and QB JaQuan Albright. If Tabor wins, the Spartans claim the PT 3-A title outright. If Dudley wins, it's a three-way time among the Panthers, Tabor and Parkland, which would be separated by a draw.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Mount Tabor, 27-13. Spencer Turkin — Dudley, 21-20.
WESTERN ALAMANCE (8-1, 5-0 Mid-State 3-A) at NO. 6 NORTHERN GUILFORD (7-2, 4-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
The essentials: Western Alamance has been on a roll since a season-opening 14-3 loss to Southern Alamance, outscoring opponents 337-93 in the process. The Warriors' offense is a balanced attack directed by senior QB Bradyn Oakley, and their defense has 50-plus sacks and double-digit interceptions. Northern Guilford has won five of six, with the only loss a 40-36 shootout defeat to Eastern Alamance, and has averaged 40 points in those games as the passing game has helped balance the offense. The Nighthawks will have to play their best game of the season to beat Western Alamance, but if they do only a home game against Person on Nov. 9 would stand between them and their first Mid-State 3-A Conference title since 2013.
Predictions: Sirera — Western Alamance, 28-20. Turkin — Western Alamance, 28-14.
NO. 10 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (4-6, 1-2 Metro 4-A) at NO. 7 GRIMSLEY (5-5, 2-1)
The essentials: This game has major playoff implications for both teams. A Northwest Guilford win would likely create a three-team logjam for second place in the Metro 4-A among the Vikings, Grimsley and Ragsdale unless Ragsdale can upset Page on Nov. 9. A Grimsley win and the Whirlies lock up second place in the conference and their first NCHSAA playoff berth since 2013. Northwest has lost six of seven since a 3-0 start. Defense (30.0 ppg allowed) has been a problem for much of the season. Grimsley will try to bounce back from a disappointing 21-7 loss to Page, but the Whirlies have shown improvement throughout the season.
Predictions: Sirera — Grimsley, 31-21. Turkin — Grimsley, 27-24.
RABUN GAP-NACOOCHEE, GA. (5-5) at HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN (7-3), NCISAA Division II playoffs, 7 p.m.
The essentials: High Point Christian is coming off a 48-13 loss to Baltimore Mount St. Joseph, MaxPreps' No. 6-ranked team in Maryland, but the Cougars may have found something in that game. They inserted Luke Homol at quarterback in the second quarter and the sophomore completed 14 of 28 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown. John Saunders Jr. moved from QB to wide receiver and caught seven passes for 225 yards. The High Point Christian defense should be good enough to handle sixth-seeded Rabun Gap. The third-seeded Cougars would travel to second-seeded Indian Trail Metrolina Christian on Nov. 9 if they win.
Predictions: Sirera — High Point Christian, 45-14. Turkin — High Point Christian, 28-14.
ALSO
No. 1 Reidsville (9-0, 2-0 Mid-State 2-A) at Graham (0-10, 0-3), 7 p.m. Thursday
Sirera: Reidsville, 66-0. Turkin: Reidsville, 60-0.
Southwestern Randolph (2-8, 0-5 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (9-1, 5-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Sirera: Southeast Guilford, 47-7. Turkin: Southeast Guilford, 42-7.
Southern Guilford (2-8, 2-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (8-2, 5-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Sirera: Eastern Guilford, 31-7. Turkin: Eastern Guilford, 28-3.
North Forsyth (0-10, 0-5 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (6-3, 1-3)
Sirera: Southwest Guilford, 35-0. Turkin: Southwest Guilford, 50-0.
Andrews (3-7, 2-3 PAC 7 2-A) at Wheatmore (8-1, 3-1)
Sirera: Wheatmore, 38-12. Turkin: Wheatmore, 28-0.
Eastern Alamance (6-3, 3-2 Mid-State 3-A) at McMichael (1-8, 0-5), 7 p.m. Thursday
Sirera: Eastern Alamance, 42-7. Turkin: Eastern Alamance, 42-0.
Morehead (4-5, 2-3 Mid-State 3-A) at Rockingham County (3-6, 2-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Sirera: Morehead, 28-24. Turkin: Morehead, 28-21.
Person (4-6, 1-4 Mid-State 3-A) at Northeast Guilford (5-4, 3-2)
Sirera: Northeast Guilford, 21-10. Turkin: Northeast Guilford, 28-14.
Western Guilford (1-9, 1-4 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at Smith (2-7, 1-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Sirera: Smith, 21-13. Turkin: Smith, 28-7.
Do not play: No. 3 Page (5-5, 3-0 Metro 4-A), No. 8 Ragsdale (7-3, 2-1 Metro 4-A), High Point Central (3-8, 0-4 Metro 4-A, season over) and Bishop McGuinness (6-4, 2-2 Northwest 1-A).
Last week: Sirera — 12-2 (121-22 overall, .846). Turkin — 12-2 (114-29 overall, .797).