The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at some high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:
CHRISTIAN BASS, senior, LB, and TYLER ANDERSON, junior, LB, Northern Guilford: A Western Alamance team that is averaging 42.1 points in its last eight games presents a huge challenge for Northern Guilford. The Nighthawks will need their best defensive effort of the season, and the leaders of that defense are Bass and Anderson. Bass comes in with 85 tackles, including 23 for losses, with three sacks, an interception, two fumbles forced and one recovered. Anderson has 93 tackles, including 16 for losses, and five sacks.
LUKE HOMOL, sophomore, QB, High Point Christian: Homol came off the bench to provide a spark in the Cougars' 48-13 loss to Baltimore Mount St. Joseph on Saturday, throwing for 319 yards and a touchdown. His insertion into the lineup also allowed QB John Saunders Jr. to utilize his athleticism at wide receiver to the tune of seven catches for 225 yards. If that's the look High Point Christian uses going forward, Homol will be a key to the Cougars' bid for a NCISAA Division II state championship.
JOHNNY PAGANO, senior, QB, Northwest Guilford: Pagano has accounted for 11 touchdowns passing and six rushing, but he's also thrown 12 interceptions. If the senior doesn't want Friday's trip to Grimsley to be his last high school game, he has to limit mistakes and distribute the ball effectively to Northwest Guilford's playmakers (ATH Cam Cloud, 12 TDs, and RB Jacob Hardy, 7 TDs).
MICHAEL WYMAN, junior, WR, Dudley: Dudley has to be able to pass to beat visiting Mount Tabor on Thursday night in a game that will determine whether Tabor wins the Piedmont Triad 3-A outright or finishes in a three-way tie with the Panthers and Parkland. Wyman (27 catches, 384 yards, 4 TDs despite missing two games with injuries) has the ability to stretch a defense and provide the big-play threat Dudley has lacked for much of this season. The Panthers' chances improve greatly if someone can get him the ball.