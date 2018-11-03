HSExtra-football.jpg
LOOKING AHEAD

BEST MATCHUPS NOV. 9

• No. 8 Ragsdale (2-1 Metro 4-A, 7-3) at No. 3 Page (3-0, 5-5): With Grimsley's win over Northwest Guilford on Friday night, there's a lot at stake for both of these teams in the Metro 4-A finale. With a win Page claims the conference title outright, Grimsley finishes second and Ragsdale is third. A Ragsdale win would create a three-way tie for the title among the Pirates, Tigers and Grimsley, and a draw would determine which team is seeded as conference champion for the NCHSAA playoffs. Both teams have had a week off to prepare, so there shouldn't be any surprises. This game likely will come down to whether Ragsdale can move the ball consistently against a typically stout Page defense.

• Winston-Salem Prep (1-3 Northwest 1-A, 4-6) at Bishop McGuinness (2-2, 6-4): While this may not look like a marquee matchup, it's a huge game for Bishop McGuinness. A win would give the Villains a third-place finish in the Northwest 1-A and secure a NCHSAA playoff berth. It might even get them a home game in the first round, something they haven't had since 2010. This year's team isn't as strong as the '10 group that went 9-3, but taking care of business against Winston-Salem Prep and making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 would be a big step forward in Drew Hackett's second year as coach.

• Northeast Guilford (3-2 Mid-State 3-A, 5-4, plays Monday) at Morehead (3-3, 5-5): Northeast Guilford is expected to lock up a playoff berth with a win Monday night at Person, so the Rams will probably just be playing for seeding and momentum when they visit Eden. Morehead should make the postseason even with a loss, but the Panthers can remove any doubt with a win over Northeast. Rams coach Earl Bates took Morehead on a deep playoff run in his last season in Eden, back in 2015. Bates and current Morehead coach Lin Stadler also worked together at Reidsville under coach Jimmy Teague, so there's a lot of history in this one.

LOOKING BACK

THE HELMETS

This week's News & Record mini-helmet goes to:

• JUSTIN FLEMING, junior, ATH, and CHAD STEPHENS, senior, LB-RB, Southeast Guilford: We'll give two mini-helmets this week, each two a two-way standout for the Falcons. Fleming caught a touchdown pass from senior QB Ryan Douglas and returned an interception for a score, and Stephens scored on a 1-yard run and a 70-yard pick-six as Southeast wrapped up a 10-1 regular season with a 55-7 thrashing of Southwestern Randolph. Sophomore RB Jalen Fairley also continued his breakout season with two rushing TDs.

STICKERS

• RAKEEM MURCHISON, sophomore, RB, Northern Guilford: Murchison had two big scoring plays — a 99-yard kickoff return and a 15-yard run — but it wasn't quite enough in the Nighthawks' 35-28 loss to Western Alamance. Senior DB Bryce Johnson added a pick-six for Northern.

• QUAN NORA, junior, RB, and CAMERON WALL, senior, ATH, Grimsley: Nora did the dirty work for the Whirlies, getting 64 tough yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Wall finished with 111 yards on 19 carries in a 14-7 win over Northwest Guilford. Senior RB Born Lesane also did his part for Grimsley, breaking a 62-yard TD run early in the second half.

• KYLE PINNIX, sophomore, QB, Reidsville: Pinnix continued to pile up the numbers for the unbeaten Rams, with three touchdown passes raising his season total to 22 (with just one interception) in Reidsville's 64-0 win at Graham. Two of Pinnix's TD passes Thursday night went to fellow sophomore Breon Pass and the other was caught by junior Demontez Canada, who added a pick-six. Canada's older brother Travion had two early touchdown runs, and junior Lionel Long contributed a 41-yard TD run and another pick-six for the Rams.

• KAMELL SMITH, sophomore, QB, Eastern Guilford: Smith was 8-of-15 passing for 134 yards, but three of his eight completions went for touchdowns as the Wildcats rolled into the playoffs with a 58-6 rout of Southern Guilford. Two of Smith's TD passes went to senior Nic Cheeley.

