LOOKING AHEAD
BEST MATCHUPS OCT. 19
• No. 5 Eastern Guilford (6-2, 3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at Southern Alamance (7-1, 2-1): A poor first half Monday night in a 37-24 loss to Southeast Guilford cost Eastern Guilford a shot at the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference title. The Wildcats will look to bounce back against a Southern Alamance team whose only loss was to Southeast, 27-8 on Oct. 5. Eastern QB Kamell Smith is coming off a game in which he struggled, but he's only a sophomore and should bounce back. The Wildcats know exactly what they'll get from Southern Alamance: a heavy dose of the Patriots' running game and physical play up front. It's about playoff seeding for both teams in this matchup.
• No. 3 Dudley (7-1, 3-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at Parkland (9-0, 4-0): This game may not be for the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference title, since Mount Tabor is 3-0 in the league, but it will set up the rest of the season for both of these teams. Dudley has been more productive on offense since moving WR Tawahn Young to quarterback. The Panthers have to clean up some of the sloppiness they showed in Friday's 42-21 win over Western Guilford, but a matchup with an unbeaten Parkland team that features highly recruited LB/RB Lee Kpogba should get their attention. If Dudley wins, the Panthers can wrap up the title Nov. 2 when they play host to Mount Tabor.
• No. 8 Southwest Guilford (5-2, 0-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at Mount Tabor (4-4, 3-0): Southwest Guilford's front-loaded Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference schedule — the Cowboys' first two games were against Parkland and Dudley — have put them in a hole they can't realistically dig out of at this point. But they can put Mount Tabor in a tough spot with the Spartans yet to face Dudley or Parkland. Southwest has to find a way to get more production from an offense that produced a total of 14 points in the losses to Parkland and Dudley. The Cowboys' defense is good enough to win this game and the other three left on their schedule and set up a nice playoff run, providing they beat Mount Tabor.
• No. 9 Ragsdale (5-3, 0-1 Metro 4-A) at No. 10 Northwest Guilford (4-5, 1-1): Both teams are coming off Metro 4-A Conference losses, although Ragsdale had a week off after a humbling home defeat to Grimsley. Ragsdale and Northwest Guilford remain in the playoff hunt — and even the loser of this game has a shot, albeit a slim one — but with Ragsdale still to face Page and Northwest closing its season with a trip to surging Grimsley there is some urgency.
LOOKING BACK
THE HELMET
This week’s News & Record mini-helmet, presented by Riddell regional sales representative Lou Kovacevic, goes to:
• RYAN DOUGLAS, Sr., QB, Southeast Guilford: For the second time in as many weeks, Douglas played big in a big game. The UNC-Asheville baseball commit completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns and ran nine times for 42 yards and two TDs as the Falcons all but wrapped up the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference title with a 37-24 win at Eastern Guilford.
STICKERS
• NAJAE DAVIS, Soph., RB, Dudley: Davis, making his varsity debut for the Panthers, scored on his first two touches. The speedy sophomore finished with 63 yards on six carries and scored three TDs in a 42-21 win over Western Guilford.
• QUAN NORA, Jr., RB, Grimsley: Nora had 169 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Whirlies to a 45-13 win at High Point Central.
• JAVONDRE PAIGE, Jr., QB, Page: After an open week, Paige and the Pirates bounced back with a 26-6 win over Northwest Guilford. Paige completed 14 of 23 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns and added 12 carries for 125 yards and a TD.
• JOHN SAUNDERS JR., Jr., QB, High Point Christian: Saunders completed 12 of 20 passes for 294 yards and five touchdowns and also caught a TD pass in the Cougars' 42-14 win over Huntersville SouthLake Christian. High Point Christian's defense was in full effect, too, behind three sacks from R.J. Evans and 11 tackles apiece from Chase Cox (INT) and Wistar Allen.
• QUENTIN WILLIAMSON, Soph., LB, Grimsley: The 5-foot-9, 170-pound sophomore had sacks on three straight plays for a total of 22 yards in losses and forced High Point Central to punt late in the first quarter of the Whirlies' 45-13 road win. Williamson got his fourth sack in the fourth quarter to stop the Bison on fourth-and-goal from Grimsley’s 5-yard line.