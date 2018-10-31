GREENSBORO — After Dudley lost 21-7 at Parkland on Oct. 19, things didn't look good for the Panthers in the race for the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference football championship. But Mount Tabor's 49-7 win over Parkland last week has put No. 4-ranked Dudley (8-2, 4-1) in position to force a three-way tie for the title with a win over Mount Tabor (6-4, 5-0) on Thursday night at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.
In a similar situation last year, the Panthers had a chance to create a three-way tie with Mount Tabor and Southwest Guilford, but they dropped a 17-14 decision in Winston-Salem.
Dudley seniors Richard Monroe IV and Tawahn Young took time out from the their preparation to talk about getting another shot at the PT 3-A title and Thursday night's game in these Inside Slant videos.