HIGH POINT — As the Southwest Guilford boys basketball team prepares for a state championship game Saturday, senior captain Christian Martin continues down the road to recovery after a scary fall in the regional final.
Martin came up short on a dunk attempt during the second quarter of Saturday's 88-58 win over Concord Cox Mill and hit his head when he fell to the floor. He was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory and remains there in stable condition.
Coach Guy Shavers' wife, who is a registered nurse, went to the hospital Saturday to help the family and returned to Hickory today to help Martin's mother, Christina Lee, and his grandmother, Debbie McConnell. Martin's sister, Taylor, a Southwest student, also has been by his side.
The family is "in good spirits," Shavers said, "and everything they're hearing from the doctors has been positive.
"At first, he was in a medically induced coma," the Southwest Guilford coach said, "but now they're just sedating him. He was so aggressive at first (and broke some restraint straps). They're trying to figure out exactly what they're going to do next."
Martin suffered a concussion and trauma to the brain when his head hit the hardwood floor of Lenoir-Rhyne's Shuford gymasium, but there was no fracture.
"What was weird is that he hit the back right side and the trauma was on the left, so they're thinking the brain bounced up and hit," Shavers said. "There's no bruise on the side he hit. It's the other side."
After the Cowboys completed their victory over Cox Mill on Saturday, the team visited Martin at the hospital before returning to High Point.
"They let us in by twos and each person looked in on him and spoke to him, hugged Mom, hugged his sister," Shavers said.
Shavers spent most of Sunday with Martin and his mother at the hospital. Since then, the 6-foot-3 wing has been progressing. McConnell, Martin's grandmother, wrote in a text update that "he's confused because of all the drugs and the concussion. Neurologist said this is normal. It will be a slow recovery with rehabilitation being the goal at the end of the week. All this depends on how he comes out of the heavy sedation."
She wrote that a MRI showed "the healing process of the brain has already begun."
"Today when he started to come out of it he turned over and looked at them, which was great," Shavers said, "and then he went back to sleep. Then he moved his legs and his feet were hanging off the bed."
The Southwest Guilford community is using its spirit night from 5-9 on Wednesday at Salsarita's (4112 Brian Jordan Place, High Point) as a fundraiser to help the family with medical and other expenses related to Martin's hospital stay in Hickory. The school is using the hashtags #5Strong (Martin wears jersey No. 5) and #WeAreSouthwest on Twitter.