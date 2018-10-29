FAYETTEVILLE — Smith is one of more than 20 boys basketball teams that will participate in Phenom Hoop Report's second Hoops and Dreams Showcase, which will be played Nov. 23-24 at Methodist University.
Coach Derrick Partee's Golden Eagles feature 6-foot-6 forward Silas Mason, who is considered one of the top 100 recruits in the nation in the Class of 2020. Mason has scholarship offers from UNC-Greensboro, Charlotte, East Carolina, DePaul, Florida, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Providence and Texas, among others.
Smith will open its season against Wilson Greenfield, the alma mater of current North Carolina guard Coby White, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.
Other noteworthy recruits whose teams will be participating are Walkertown's Jalen Cone, Fayetteville Northwood Temple's Josh Nickelberry (Louisville), Fayetteville Trinity Christian's Greg Gantt (Providence) and Freddie Dillione, Raleigh Trinity Academy's Isaiah Todd, Jacksonville (Fla.) Potter's House Christian's Taelon Martin, Cary Panther Creek's Justin McKoy (Penn State) and Farmville Central's Terquavion Smith.
Admission is $15 per day at the door for the event, which is sponsored by Lucas Moore Realty.