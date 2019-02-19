GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford has played in a girls basketball state championship game the last three years. So when it’s the postseason, the Vikings know how to lock in.
That’s exactly what coach Darlene Joyner’s team did tonight in a Metro 4-A Conference tournament semifinal. Top-seeded Northwest used 24-0 and 14-0 runs in the first half to blow out fifth-seeded Page 63-27 at Nelson Gymnasium.
“We just have to make sure we’re locked in to the mentality we need to be in as we’re coming into playoff season,” Joyner said, “and the beginning of your conference tournament is playoff season. There is an expectation for Northwest that we need to have as we approach each game.”
The last time the Vikings faced Page, on Feb. 5, they struggled against the Pirates’ zone defense at times before coming away with a 42-32 win. This time, Northwest was ready.
“Last time we kind of just swung the ball around and that matched up perfectly with their zone,” said senior guard Cayla King, who scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half. “This time we tried to find gaps and kick the ball out, get it to our posts and create more movement. It worked.”
The Vikings (20-4) are known for their man-to-man defense, and they have run a half-court trap that Joyner said they got from High Point Central. But they threw a wrinkle at Page (5-21) by extending it full court at times tonight, with denial and trapping, and it energized them.
“We got a lot of offense from our defense early,” Joyner said. “It did take us a little while to get in sync.”
Once the Vikings were in sync, King and junior Reagan Kargo were hitting 3-pointers and scoring in transition off turnovers. Northwest also worked the ball inside effectively to post players Megan Harkey and Jadyn Murray.
“Last time we didn’t start how we wanted to, so this time we had to pick it up and start strong,” said Kargo, who led the Vikings with 17 points. “We were ready to play.”
That’s the mindset they will need Friday night when they face Ragsdale, an 80-35 winner over High Point Central, for the fourth time this season in the conference tournament championship game.
“This is playoff season,” Joyner said. “We’re stressing that in practice. This is as good as we’re going to be. We’ll fine-tune some things and modify some things based on scouting, but skill-wise we’re as good as we’re going to be. We’re going to continue to work on our shots, continue to work on our defense, but we are what we are.”
Being who they are has carried the Vikings to three straight NCHSAA Class 4-A championship games and back-to-back titles. King and her teammates want another crown.
“Especially being my last year, we’re all just trying to get another run in this year,” she said. “The last three years Northwest has made it farther than they ever had and we just want to continue that tradition. To do that we have play sharper than we did during the regular season.”
Page 4 6 9 8 — 27
Northwest Guilford 23 25 10 5 — 63
Page (5-21) — Reagan Maynard 14, Alaila Kreuter 5, Brooke Becker 4, Anna Schmedes 4.
Northwest Guilford (20-4) — Reagan Kargo 17, Cayla King 15, Jadyn Murray 9, Megan Harkey 6, Thalia Carter 5, Hannah Parker 5, Gabby Martin 2, Shaena Riddles 2, Aniston Greene 2.