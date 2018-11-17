Greensboro Day shooting guard Carson McCorkle is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the class of 2021. The problem for everybody except Virginia and coach Tony Bennett is that he's off the market after making a commitment to Bennett's Cavaliers.
Family: Parents, Sims and Brad McCorkle; sister, Sara (14).
High school goals: "On the court, I wanted to win a state championship. At GDS, we want to get back to the Geico Nationals, which is something I've always wanted to go to. In the classroom, I want to do as best I possibly can in case basketball doesn't work out so I have another way to get to college. You can't always rely on basketball, so I want to keep my grades up and stay on the honor roll."
What went into his decision to commit to UVa: "I'm very excited. It was an early commitment, but I knew it was the right fit for me. I really didn't see any problem with committing early. It didn't make sense for me to sit around and see what other schools came around. I knew Virginia was the place for me. It's the best fit athletically and academically. I got along with and have had a good relationship with the coaching staff from Day 1."
After reclassifying to the class of 2021 when he transferred from Raleigh Broughton, will he remain a 2021 graduate or reclassify again back to 2020? "It's up in the air. I'm going to play through the season with GDS, focusing on that and my school work ,and when the season ends I'll decide."
Life goals: "I want to make it to the NBA. If I can't play in the NBA, I'd like to play overseas for a little bit. I think it would be a lot of fun to go over to Europe or China and play there. Off the basketball court, I'm really interested in journalism, so while I'm at Virginia I'll study journalism so maybe one day I'll be a reporter or do something on TV with basketball. And coaching is something that I'm interested in."
FAVES
Sport he doesn't play for Greensboro Day: Golf. "I try to play a good amount in the spring and summer when I don't have as much basketball going on. I'll probably play for school this year. ... I couldn't tell you my handicap, but the best I've ever shot is a 72."
Golf course in North Carolina: "Eagle Point, and I also like Grandfather Country Club."
College team: UVa
Pro team: Boston Celtics
Pro athlete: Larry Bird (Dustin Johnson among current athletes)
Postgame meal: Pepperoni pizza or pasta
TV show: "The Office"
Song: "Family Tradition" by Hank Williams Jr.
Class: Spanish
Teacher: Ms. Margaret Elvers (eighth-grade English)
Basketball shoes to play in: "Last season's (Nike) LeBrons in black and red."