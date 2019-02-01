GREENSBORO — Things could have gone one of two ways for Grimsely’s basketball team after the Whirlies’ heartbreaking 54-53 loss to Northwest Guilford on Tuesday night. Coach Thomas Griffis’ players could let that game beat them again or they could build on what they did to nearly knock off the No. 3-ranked team in the HSXtra.com Top 10.
The Whirlies chose to accentuate the positive tonight with a 59-43 win over No. 5 Ragsdale, which began the night in first place in the Metro 4-A Conference.
Freshman post player Travis Shaw, who had 13 points off the bench Friday night, referenced what happened to the Whirlies in the HAECO Invitational, where a tough first-round loss to Northwest led to a 71-58 defeat against Ragsdale in the consolation bracket.
“Coach (Griffis) sent us a long group text and asked us how we were going to bounce back this time,” Shaw said. “… Me and my brothers worked hard all week and said, ‘We’re not going to fold this time. We’re going to come out and do something special. We’re going to shock the conference.’ ”
It wasn’t a total shock after Tuesday night’s near-upset of Northwest, but it was an impressive performance in which every Whirlie who got on the floor contributed something to the cause. Ahmil Flowers 14 led the way with 14 points, Daniel Cooper had 12 and Ronan Martinek-Jenne added 11, including three 3-pointers.
It wasn’t easy, though, as Ragsdale (13-5, 4-1 Metro 4-A) cut an 11-point halftime deficit to six early in the third quarter before Griffis called a timeout.
“We talked about it at halftime, telling them this team was number one in the conference for a reason,” Griffis said. “They were not going to lay down just because they were down 11 points. They were going to punch back. When I called the timeout I told the guys that we had to continue to fight and get back to what we were doing, and they responded.”
Did they ever. The Whirlies (9-11, 2-3) went on a 20-3 run that gave them a 53-30 lead with 3:59 to play, and they finished with a huge victory.
Griffis said he took the blame for Tuesday night’s loss to Northwest on a buzzer-beating Johnny Pagano 3-pointer. Win that game and Friday night’s game and Grimsley is 3-2 and in the hunt for the conference regular-season title.
“With six seconds left we had a foul to give,” Griffis said. “Instead of us fouling the guy and making them take the ball out of bounds, they got in the paint and kicked it out for the 3. My guys could’ve gotten down from that. We talked about it all week and they responded. That’s a testament to my guys."
As decisive as the loss was for Ragsdale, coach James Atkinson was already thinking about the Tigers’ next game Feb. 8 against Northwest Guilford and how they would respond.
“It was a night of Murphy’s Law is what it was,” Atkinson said. “We were out of sync all night. It happens in basketball. It’s a long season, sometimes you come out flat, things don’t go your way and the more you try to recover the worse it gets. We just hit a wall tonight, but we have to pick up the pieces and move ahead.”
Ragsdale 11 9 8 15 — 43
Grimsley 8 23 13 15 — 59
Ragsdale (13-5, 4-1 Metro 4-A) — Bryant Wall 12, Devan Boykin 10, Jayden Watlington 8, Jordan Jones 7, Aaron Pittman 3, Jon Spillman 2, Sam Hayes 1.
Grimsley (9-11, 2-3) — Ahmil Flowers 14, Travis Shaw 13, Daniel Cooper 12, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 11, Devin Resper 5, Luke Jenkins 2, Ryan Loseke 2.
GIRLS, NO. 2 RAGSDALE 74, GRIMSLEY 38: Eleven Tigers scored as they overwhelmed Grimsley in the second half. Farrah Dowtin led the Whirlies with a game-high 21 points.
Ragsdale 18 14 17 25 — 74
Grimsley 4 14 9 11 — 38
Ragsdale (18-2, 4-1 Metro 4-A) — Nyah Stallings 13, Faith Price 10, Brooke Bradford 8, Camryn Briley 8, Mariah Frazier 7, Kaliyah Gladney 6, Meghan Byrd 6, K.D. Walker 5, Diamond Monroe 5, Cedrica Ellison 4, Alonna Gaskins 2.
Grimsley (4-3, 1-4) — Farrah Dowtin 21, Julianna Gwynn 8, Kamri Sawyers 6, Rhodes Neese 3.