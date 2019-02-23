RALEIGH — Greensboro Day had won 10 NCISAA boys basketball state championships heading into tonight’s Class 4-A final. But the Bengals had never won three straight.
They made history with a 67-53 win over Arden Christ School at Ravenscroft School, but the Bengals did it in a very familiar way: with defense.
Facing a Christ School team with three regulars 6-foot-8 or taller, Greensboro Day had a plan. The Bengals (30-5) used their own big men to help and double-team the Greenies (16-14) whenever the ball went into the low post, and the strategy worked to perfection, although Christ School hit three 3-pointers in the first 4½ minutes. Greensboro Day held the Greenies’ post trio of Gabe Wiznitzer, De’ante Green and Justice Ajogbor to a total of 17 points and dominated the boards.
“We did a great job on defense,” said coach Freddy Johnson, who has guided Greensboro Day to 1,049 wins and all 11 of its state titles. “They hit those 3s at the start of the game, but my guards picked up their defense. The key was my big kids. They did a great job defensively.”
The Bengals’ post trio of Nick Evtimov (13), Mike Fowler (6) and Josh Taylor (6) outscored their counterparts by eight and controlled the boards. Johnson credited assistant coach Jeff Smith for the gameplan and his players for the execution.
“Jeff Smith is a great defensive coach,” Johnson said. “Today we just worked on X-ing the post (with a second defender) and we did a great job with it of making them kick out.”
It wasn’t just the defense of Greensboro Day’s post players, it was the offense of all three but particularly Evtimov.
“We’ve all been working hard and I just wanted to come with a lot of energy and leave nothing on the floor,” said the 6-8 senior. “I just wanted to go out with no regrets.”
Johnson certainly had none about the way Evtimov finished his Greensboro Day career.
“Nick has been really good the last 10 games for us,” the Bengals’ coach said. “We were going in to him because he has the best post moves and we were trying to get their big kids in foul trouble, and it worked.”
Offensively, sophomore guard Cam Hayes led Greensboro Day with 17 points. The transfer from Smith wasn’t part of the Bengals’ 2017 and 2018 state titles, but he played a key role in this one.
“I was looking to get my first ring, and it feels amazing,” Hayes said. “Since the fall we’ve put in a lot of work, a lot of early mornings, late nights to get this.”
The grind continued throughout the season for a team that was a work in progress, especially early in the schedule, before winning its last 14 games following a 63-51 home loss to eventual Class 3-A champion Matthews Carmel Christian on Jan. 10.
“This year’s team took a little longer than usual to buy in,” Johnson said, “but by the end of December we started playing pretty good basketball, in January we got better and in February we played really well down the stretch.”
Now the Bengals can start thinking about a 12th state title and a fourth straight crown.
“I’ve got great kids, great players,” Johnson said. “They won the three straight, and I’m just happy I get to go along for the ride.”
Christ School 15 10 17 11 — 53
Greensboro Day 11 21 14 21 — 67
Christ School (16-14) — Kojack Thompson 15, Norance Berry 13, Gabe Wiznitzer 9, De’ante Green 6, Trey Austin 5, Brad Halvorsen 3, Justice Ajogbor 2.
Greensboro Day (30-5) — Cam Hayes 17, Carson McCorkle 14, Nick Evtimov 13, Josh Taylor 6, Austin Inge 6, Mike Fowler 6, Banks Handy 3, Noah Dunn 2.