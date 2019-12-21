hsxtra logo

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greensboro Day 56, Immaculate Conception 47

Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 15, Cason Pierce 11, Bryce Harris 11, Williams 9, Bailey 6, Young 4.

Immaculate Conception: Ziegler 9, Bethea 8, Davis 8, Marsh 8, Brown 8, Marshall 6.

