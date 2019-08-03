Hoppers 7
Drive 2
Flour Field at the West End, Greenville
Why the Grasshoppers won: Jonah Davis batted in four runs for Greensboro and connected on his 11th home run of the season in the top of the second inning. Cody Smith (W, 2-1) got the win on the mound and Cam Alldred earned the save. The Hoppers bullpen combined for 10 total strikeouts.
Key performances: Greensboro—Jonah Davis 2-4, HR, 4 RBI; Justin Harrer 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI. Greenville—Oddanier Mosqueda 1.2 IP, 0 H, 3 K.
Up next: Greensboro (66-44) takes on Greenville again Sunday (8/4) at 3:05 p.m. back at Flour Field at the West End.